Friday – January 27, 2023

Top 55 Weekly Chart

Greater Vision‘s ode to the seasoned listener, “Older People,” claims the #1 spot this week and becomes the group’s first #1 song from their latest release Think About There. The chart also sees several debuts this week, including the latest songs from Joseph Habedank, The Meadows, and Gordon Mote. Check out all of this week’s top songs!

TW LW #WK ARTIST TITLE PEAK 1 2 17 GREATER VISION Older People 1 2 5 21 THE KRAMERS Sing Me There 2 3 1 10 THE WHISNANTS He Won’t Stay Gone 1 4 10 10 THE INSPIRATIONS Ark of His Grace 4 5 3 18 THE KINGSMEN What The Blood Does 1 6 13 18 THE NELONS Scars In Heaven 1 7 11 9 ZANE & DONNA KING Every Miracle And Mystery 7 8 6 10 THE PERRYS Tell the Grave 8 9 18 14 MARK TRAMMELL QUARTET Run to the Door 9 10 4 24 KINGDOM HEIRS A Heaven Frame of Mind 2 11 9 9 THE WISECARVERS Stay Home 9 12 14 16 BOOTH BROTHERS Room Full of Stories 7 13 16 4 LEGACY FIVE Testify 13 14 12 12 BRIAN FREE & ASSURANCE Liar, Liar 12 15 30 22 MYLON HAYES FAMILY Just As Sure 13 16 29 4 GOLD CITY Once and For All 16 17 44 3 THE STEELES A Hundred Different Altars 17 18 8 11 THE WILBANKS You Were Never Meant To Stay 8 19 21 21 THE OLD PATHS Music To Your Ears 6 20 7 21 SUNDAY DRIVE God Will Always Be God 7 21 22 16 TRIUMPHANT QUARTET Don’t Miss Jesus 2 22 49 6 THE FREEMANS The Glory 22 23 24 15 UNITY 4 Quartet Singin’ 16 24 39 16 OLD TIME PREACHERS When God’s Chariot Comes 19 25 15 18 KAREN PECK & NEW RIVER The Keepers 9 26 27 7 KELLY CRABB In the Sweet By & By 26 27 19 15 MASTER’S VOICE Whose Hand You’re In 19 28 54 2 WILBURN & WILBURN He Could Love What Was Left Of Me 28 29 23 16 THE WILLIAMSONS The Story 9 30 25 18 THE JONESES Morning Mercies And Daily Grace 23 31 55 2 WES HAMPTON Gettin’ Ready to Breathe 31 32 37 13 LORE FAMILY You Love, I’ll Judge 18 33 35 11 MONTY LANE ALLEN So Happy 33 34 34 8 RIVER’S EDGE My Hope Is In The Blood 31 35 18 23 COLLINGSWORTH FAMILY We Need Another Noah 3 36 RE-ENTRY 2 MARK BISHOP One Wide River to Cross 36 37 41 10 THE JOYAIRES I’ll Thank You For The Grace 35 38 32 3 THE SOUND Never Not God 32 39 47 8 LAUREN TALLEY This Is For You 39 40 – 1 JOSEPH HABEDANK Judas 40 41 45 7 THE LITTLES I’m Gonna Stand 41 42 50 7 SOUND STREET Forever Gone 42 43 48 8 BATES FAMILY Shepherd of My Valley 41 44 26 2 SISTERS Everything You Need Is In The Blood 26 45 39 13 THE CHITANS God Like That 33 46 RE-ENTRY 2 THE HYSSONGS When You Believe God 46 47 33 3 BARBER FAMILY He Didn’t Leave Me 33 48 36 9 FAITH’S CALL Jesus Found Me 36 49 31 10 LOGAN SMITH Living In You 24 50 46 6 THE MCNICHOLS Praise Committee 45 51 – 1 THE MEADOWS Fountain of Life 51 52 RE-ENTRY 9 PAID IN FULL Hallelujah For the Blood 43 53 – 1 GORDON MOTE Just Believe 53 54 52 2 LEFEVRE QUARTET God’s Been Good 52 55 40 26 11TH HOUR Awake 18