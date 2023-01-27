The Talleys To Release Live Anthology – Messages to Treasure

Arden, North Carolina (January 27, 2023) — With the success of a monthly series of live performance recordings by The Talleys released by Horizon Records in the wake of Debra and Roger Talley’s 2020 retirement, it became clear that fans were still hungry for the beloved gospel trio’s musical message of hope and salvation. Now, the group has returned to the vaults once more to bring listeners a new series under the title, Messages To Treasure: A Live Anthology from The Talleys. Featuring live versions of their biggest and best-loved hit songs, the series will be available exclusively on streaming platforms.

To launch Messages To Treasure, The Talleys have chosen a song that reflects on the universal essence of the Christian gospel: “Jesus Saves.”

“When we were traveling as part of the Gaither Homecoming tour,” Roger recalls, “one of our favorite artists on the tour was the funny and supremely talented Stephen Hill. One afternoon he climbed up on our bus and said, ‘I want you to hear a song I just finished’ and he played and sang ‘Jesus Saves.’ We immediately loved the music and lyrics. We recorded it, and it quickly became a favorite in our concerts because it simply states the main tenet of our salvation: Redemption through the blood of Jesus. It rose to #1 on the Singing News chart in both April and May of 2004.”

Starting with Debra’s emotive opening verse, the song’s arrangement unfolds to support the simplicity of the lyric, which uses the title as a joyously insistent refrain, adding Roger’s and Lauren’s voices in turn as the full trio delivers the inspirational chorus:

Hallelujah, I’m redeemed

I’ve been pardoned full and free

All because the Blood still sings

Jesus saves, Jesus saves

As it proceeds, the arrangement diversifies, shifting rhythms and vocal arrangements to alternate between moments of majesty and meditation before reaching its final distillation, repeating the first and last lines of the chorus. It’s an inspiring performance that listeners will not only appreciate on its own terms, but as a harbinger of more music still to come from The Talleys.



Listen to “Jesus Saves” HERE.

About The Talleys

The Talleys began in 1984 and enjoyed many years of success, including a Dove® Award and numerous Singing News Fan Awards. Following a three-year hiatus, the Talleys began performing together in 1996 with the current lineup of Roger, wife Debra and daughter Lauren, and today the Talleys remain a mainstay of Christian music. The Talleys have enjoyed eleven number one songs, and have received numerous Singing News Fan Awards and Dove Award nominations. They are frequently recognized for their appearances on the Gaither Homecoming video series and concert tour, as well as In Touch with Dr. Charles Stanley and John Hagee Ministries. They have appeared on RFD-TV’s “The Music City Show,” and have toured overseas to Norway, Northern Ireland, Italy and South Africa.