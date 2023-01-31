22nd Annual Absolutely Gospel Music Awards Nominees Announced

Karen Peck & New River and Joseph Habedank Lead Artist Nominations; Wayne Haun Earns Most Individual Nominations

Celebrated Awards Program Expands to Include Positive Country Genre; Live Show Set for April 18

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – (January 31, 2023) – The administrators and staff of AbsolutelyGospel.com are proud to announce the nominees for the 2023 Absolutely Gospel Music Awards which will take place on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. As in years past, the nominees were chosen by the staff of AbsolutelyGospel.com and select media representatives. Starting on February 1, 2023, the fans will get a chance to vote for their favorites in several categories.

“We are so excited about another awards celebration,” mentioned Chris Unthank, Editor-In-Chief of AbsolutelyGospel.com. “Bev McCann and the Nashville 37201 team helped us keep this tradition going last year, and we are so excited that they are now keeping this awesome program alive for many years to come!”

In addition to the standard Southern Gospel-based categories, the AGM Awards are opening up five new categories as AbsolutelyGospel.com continues to expand into the world of Positive Country. AGM will award artists and writers in the following categories: Positive Country Single of the Year, Positive Country Music Video of the Year, Female Artist of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, and Bluegrass Artist of the Year.

President of AbsolutelyGospel.com Bev McCann stated, “We are excited about introducing a few Positive Country Awards this year. We are going to be doing several changes this year with Absolutely Gospel, and we are so excited that we get to share and grow with you. Our family has been growing every month on our website and other media outlets. We are excited to see what all God has in store for the new beginnings of a new year for AbsolutelyGospel.com.”

She continued, “The reason for our newly added categories is that God’s music has a variety, and we have seen a growth in the Positive Country world of music. I never want to miss out on something God is doing and in the middle of. So, here we are right in the middle of all that God is doing in the world of Christian music. We hope you will join in with us and welcome this newly added portion to our Award Show. We are excited to be hosting our 22nd year of Absolutely Gospel Music Awards, bigger and better each year. Get your ticket, as it is going to be a night full of fun and great music. And you get to dress up!! Yes, formal ladies and gents. Get your best out for Jesus this year. We are going to celebrate the goodness of our Lord!”

As far as nominations go, two artists landed a phenomenal 10 nominations this year – last year’s big winner Karen Peck & New River and three-peat Male Vocalist of the Year Joseph Habedank. Both artists landed in Song of the Year and Fan Favorite Artist of the Year this year.

The Sound followed behind with eight nominations, including mentions in Song of the Year and Album of the Year. Brian Free & Assurance landed an impressive seven nods including a Male Vocalist of the Year nomination for lead-singer Bill Shivers.

Seven artists earned six mentions for their work in 2022 – The Perrys, Guardians Quartet, Booth Brothers, Scotty Inman, Jim and Melissa Brady, The Nelons, and Becky Isaacs Bowman. Tribute Quartet, Gold City, and Mylon Hayes Family all earned a solid five nominations. Next in line was Greater Vision, Shellem Cline, and Anne Wilson with four nominations apiece.

3 Heath Brothers, Todd Tilghman, The Isaacs, High Road, The Freemans, Barry Lee White, Riley Clemmons, Cody Johnson, and CAIN all landed three nods. Several artists earned double nominations, including Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, The Inspirations, Kelly Crabb, Southbound, Jimmy Fortune, The Kingsmen, Chosen Road, The Old Paths, Angie Primm & Friends, Scott Mac Brown, and John Berry.

Another perennial favorite, producer/songwriter Wayne Haun is the most nominated industry professional this year, taking a fantastic 11 nominations for his work this past year, including mentions in Producer of the Year and a career-first nod for Songwriter of the Year (Professional). Singer/songwriter Kenna Turner West tallied eight nods for her songwriting, and Barry Weeks followed behind with seven mentions for his production and songwriting credits in 2022.

Karen Peck Gooch and songwriter Sue C. Smith earned an impressive six nods as well. John Darin Rowsey, Jason Cox, and Trey Ivey landed five individual nominations, while Lee Black, Jim Brady, and Roger Talley had four mentions each. Industry professionals earning triple nominations included Dave Clark, The Sound’s Jacob, Levi, and Rob Mills, Joel Lindsey, Val Dacus, Tony Wood, Gerald Wolfe, Daniel Riley, Ricky Free, Rebecca J. Peck, Ben Isaacs, and Matthew West.

Voting for the awards in several category will run from Wednesday, February 1, 2023 through Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

This year’s performers and hosts for the live show are still being confirmed. The Awards Celebration will take place on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at the Capitol Theater in Lebanon, Tennessee at 6:00 p.m. Tickets will be available to purchase soon.

The nominees for the 2023 Absolutely Gospel Music Awards are listed below:

S O U T H E R N G O S P E L C A T E G O R I E S

SONG OF THE YEAR:

“All the Praise” – LeFevre Quartet (T.R. Collins, M.Neale)

“Answer Is Jesus” – Karen Peck & New River (K.P.Gooch, L.Black, K.T.West)

“Child of the King” – Joseph Habedank (J.Habedank, D.Clark, D.Koch)

“God Is Real” – The Sound (J.Mills, L.Mills, R.Mills, S.C.Smith, B.Weeks)

“He’s Got a Way” – Southbound (C.Brown, J.Braselton, S.J.Elbe)

“John 3:16 Is Calling Out to You” – The Perrys (J.Lindsey, V.Dacus)

“Looks Like Jesus” – Brian Free & Assurance (with Jimmy Fortune) (S.C.Smith, K.T.West, B.White)

“Not For Long” – Guardians Quartet (K.P.Gooch, J.D.Rowsey, S.C.Smith)

“Room Full of Stories” – Booth Brothers (J.Brady, B.Weeks, T.Wood)

“That Heavenly Home” – Tribute Quartet (J.W. Acuff)

“The Church of the Great I Am” – The Kingsmen (K.T.West, J.Cox, B.Blackwood)

ALBUM OF THE YEAR:

2:22 – Karen Peck & New River (W.Haun)

Come On In – Guardians Quartet (J.D.Rowsey, W.Haun)

God Is Real – The Sound (B.Weeks)

Into the Deep – 3 Heath Brothers (R.Talley)

John 3:16 – The Perrys (W.Haun)

Meet Me At the Cross – Brian Free & Assurance (R.Free)

Once & For All: The Songs of Doug Riley – Gold City (D.Riley)

Speak Jesus – Booth Brothers (B.Weeks)

Steady & Sure – Mylon Hayes Family (T.Ivey)

Think About There – Greater Vision (G.Wolfe, T.Ivey)

BREAKTHROUGH ARTIST:

Chosen Road

Fields of Grace

Heart 2 Heart

Scotty Inman

Jay Stone Singers

Todd Tilghman

MALE VOCALIST:

Jim Brady (of Booth Brothers/Jim & Melissa Brady)

Joseph Habedank

Scotty Inman

Chris Jenkins (of Gold City)

Levi Mills (of The Sound)

Bill Shivers (of Brian Free & Assurance)

FEMALE VOCALIST:

Becky Isaacs Bowman (of The Isaacs)

Melissa Brady (of Jim & Melissa Brady)

Karen Peck Gooch (of Karen Peck & New River)

Wendy Hayes (of Mylon Hayes Family)

Libbi Perry Stuffle (of The Perrys)

Lauren Talley

MALE GROUP:

Booth Brothers

Brian Free & Assurance

Gold City

Guardians Quartet

The Inspirations

The Sound

Tribute Quartet

FEMALE GROUP:

High Road

Kelly Crabb & the Bowling Sisters

Lori Jonathan Trio

The Powells

Sisters

Sweetwater Revival

MIXED GROUP:

The Erwins

The Hoppers

Jim & Melissa Brady

Karen Peck & New River

Mylon Hayes Family

The Nelons

The Perrys

SONGWRITER (ARTIST):

Lee Black (of Legacy Five)

Jim Brady (of Booth Brothers/Jim & Melissa Brady)

Karen Peck Gooch (of Karen Peck & New River)

Joseph Habedank

Scotty Inman

John Darin Rowsey (of Guardians Quartet)

Kenna Turner West

SONGWRITER (PROFESSIONAL):

Chris Binion

Dave Clark

Jason Cox

Wayne Haun

Joel Lindsey

Rebecca J. Peck

Sue C. Smith

Nathan Woodard

PRODUCER:

Les Butler

Jeff Collins

Ricky Free

Wayne Haun

Ben Isaacs (of The Isaacs)

Trey Ivey

Roger Talley

MUSICIAN:

Autumn Nelon Clark (of The Nelons)

Kim Collingsworth (of Collingsworth Family)

Sarah Davison (of High Road)

Matthew Gooch (of Karen Peck & New River)

Jacob Mills (of The Sound)

Gordon Mote

Josh Singletary (of Tribute Quartet)

Gerald Wolfe (of Greater Vision)

TRADITIONAL SINGLE:

“I Have to Thank God for Everything” – The Inspirations (R.J.Peck)

“John 3:16 Is Calling Out to You” – The Perrys (J.Lindsey, V.Dacus)

“Just As Sure” – Mylon Hayes Family (R.J.Peck, L.Peck)

“Not For Long” – Guardians Quartet (K.P.Gooch, J.D.Rowsey, S.C.Smith)

“Not My Will” – Tribute Quartet (A.Walker)

“The Church of the Great I Am” – The Kingsmen (K.T.West, J.Cox, B.Blackwood)

TRADITIONAL RECORDING:

Come On In – Guardians Quartet (J.D.Rowsey, W.Haun)

John 3:16 – The Perrys (W.Haun)

Music To Your Ears – The Old Paths (R.Talley)

Once & For All: The Songs of Doug Riley – Gold City (D.Riley)

Steady & Sure – Mylon Hayes Family (T.Ivey)

Think About There – Greater Vision (G.Wolfe, T.Ivey)

PROGRESSIVE SINGLE:

“Answer Is Jesus” – Karen Peck & New River (K.P.Gooch, L.Black, K.T.West)

“Child of the King” – Joseph Habedank (J.Habedank, D.Clark, D.Koch)

“God Is Real” – The Sound (J.Mills, L.Mills, R.Mills, S.C.Smith, B.Weeks)

“He’s Got a Way” – Southbound (C.Brown, J.Braselton, S.J.Elbe)

“Liar, Liar” – Brian Free & Assurance (J.Cox, J.Habedank, J.Tomlin)

“Scars In Heaven” – The Nelons (J.M.Hall, M.West)

“Welcome” – Jim & Melissa Brady (J.Brady, M.Farren, T.Wood)

PROGRESSIVE RECORDING:

2:22 – Karen Peck & New River (W.Haun)

Decades of Love – Ernie Haase & Signature Sound (W.Haun. B.Stritch, K.Krunk, E.Haase)

I Feel Like Singing: Live at Daywind Studios – Angie Primm & Friends

Into the Deep – 3 Heath Brothers (R.Talley)

Meet Me At the Cross – Brian Free & Assurance (R.Free)

Speak Jesus – Booth Brothers (B.Weeks)

SOUTHERN ROOTS SINGLE:

“Children Sing” – The Nelons (J.Clark, T.Wood)

“Come Home Kind of God” – Endless Highway (S.Inman, J.Habedank, L.Black)

“Every Miracle & Mystery” – Zane & Donna King (D.King, V.Dacus)

“Faith, Hope, & Love” – High Road (K.Bearfield, S.Davison, K.T.West)

“Give Him What You Got” – The Isaacs (S.I.Yeary, R.I.Bowman)

“Make It Count” – The Sound (K.T.West, J.Cox, R.Mills)

“The Glory” – The Freemans (L.Petree)

SOUTHERN ROOTS RECORDING:

Anywhere Jesus Is – Scotty Inman (J.Swift)

Breaking Boundaries – Sunday Drive (W.Haun)

God Is Real – The Sound (B.Weeks)

Pilgrim Journey – Lynda Randle (C.Morgan)

Songs That Pulled Me Through the Tough Times – Becky Isaacs Bowman (B.I.Bowman, B.Isaacs)

This Is My Song – Kelly Crabb (B.Johnson)

SPECIAL EVENT PROJECT:

30th Anniversary Celebration: The Live Experience – Greater Vision

Decades of Love – Ernie Haase & Signature Sound (W.Haun. B.Stritch, K.Krunk, E.Haase)

I Feel Like Singing: Live at Daywind Studios – Angie Primm & Friends

Once & For All: The Songs of Doug Riley – Gold City (D.Riley)

Songs That Pulled Me Through the Tough Times – Becky Isaacs Bowman (B.I.Bowman, B.Isaacs)

Together – Joseph & Lindsay Habedank (L.Habedank)

We Need a Little Christmas – The Nelons (J.Clark)

SOUTHERN MUSIC VIDEO:

“Grow Up Slow” – Scotty Inman (A.Wagner)

“Into the Deep” – 3 Heath Brothers

“Looks Like Jesus” – Brian Free & Assurance (with Jimmy Fortune) (B.Free)

“Scars In Heaven” – The Nelons (C.Baucom)

“The Keepers” – Karen Peck & New River (C.Baucom)

“When They See Me, They See You” – The Freemans (C.Freeman)

FAN FAVORITE ARTIST OF THE YEAR:

Faith’s Call

The Freemans

Jim & Melissa Brady

Joseph Habedank

Karen Peck & New River

Mark209

Mitchell Whisnant

The Old Paths

Tribute Quartet

Triumphant Quartet

P O S I T I V E C O U N T R Y C A T E G O R I E S

POSITIVIE COUNTRY SINGLE:

“2nd Opinions” – Casting Crowns (M.Hall, M.West)

“Blessed” – Coffey Anderson (S.Squires, S.Hunley, B.McLamb)

“Call 911 (The Church Is On Fire)” – Scott Mac Brown (S.M.Brown)

“Comin’ to Jesus” – Barry Lee White (B.L.White)

“Does Heaven Have a Dirt Road” – Shellem Cline (S.Cline, B.Weisman)

“Godsend” – Riley Clemmons featuring Brett Young (R.Clemmons, E.Weisband, C.Wedgeworth, T.Tjornhom)

“Live Like You” – John Berry (S.Dorff, J.Cassidy)

“My Jesus” – Anne Wilson (A.Wilson, J.Pardo, M.West)

“’Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson (B.Stennis, M.Rogers)

POSITIVE COUNTRY MUSIC VIDEO:

“Amen” – Jacob Bryant

“Blessed” – Coffey Anderson

“Home Wasn’t Build In a Day” – Todd Tilghman

“Raised Up Right” – Drew Parker

“Sunday Sermons” – Anne Wilson

“That’s What We Do” – Shellem Cline (Walt East Visuals)

“The Commission” – CAIN

“’Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson

POSITIVE COUNTRY FEMALE ARTIST:

Riley Clemmons

Lisa Daggs

Madison Cain Johnson (of CAIN)

Taylor Cain Matz (of CAIN)

Bev McCann

Brittany Morse

Emily Ann Roberts

Abby Robertson

Anne Wilson



POSITIVE COUNTRY MALE ARTIST:

John Berry

Shellem Cline

Corey Farlow

Curtis Grimes

Blake Helms

Cody Johnson

Zach Ray

Jim Sheldon

Todd Tilghman

Barry Lee White

BLUEGRASS ARTIST:

Appalachian Road Show

Chosen Road

Darin & Brooke Aldridge

Donna Ulisse

Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers

Marty Raybon & Full Circle

Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder

Southern Raised

Steve Thomas & the Time Machine

For more information, visit AbsolutelyGospel.com.