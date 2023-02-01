REVIEW: Brothers of the Heart – Listen to the Music

Producer: Ben Isaacs

Record Label: Gaither Music Group

Website: www.gaither.com

To me, there is nothing more exciting than listening to four part harmony. Regardless of the genre, I enjoy the harmony! Brothers Of The Heart are a staple on my playlists because the harmonies are tight but the vocals are even better! From their bluegrass and country roots, the guys from Brothers of The Heart (comprised of Jimmy Fortune, Bradley Walker, Mike Rogers and Ben Isaacs) are able to flawlessly twine genres together to make the listener want more.

Jimmy Fortune comes out of the gate singing the lead part on the title track, LISTEN TO THE MUSIC. A Doobie Brothers classic, this song is sure to put you in the mood to listen to some deep rooted music. GENTLE ON MY MIND needs no introduction. This is a classic country song that has stood the test of time. The vocals are crisp, clear, and the harmonious melodies fit these guys perfectly. As you can tell by now, this recording is extremely versatile but the selection of songs fit this group to a T. Another track that needs no introduction is RING OF FIRE. The arrangement on this song mixed with the easy listening vocals takes me back in time. I’LL GO TO MY GRAVE, an old Statler Brothers classic, is unbelievable! I mentioned the harmonies earlier in the review, and this song is a perfect example of that. Although there are some hymns on this album including JUST AS I AM and PRECIOUS MEMORIES, my favorite song on the record is DESPERADO. I love listening to a good song with a strong lead solo. Jimmy Fortune knocks it out of the park on this classic Eagles tune.

As you can tell, this recording isn’t a typical Gospel recording, however, the song selection is phenomenal and I know that you will enjoy Brothers Of The Heart as much as I did.

