In Touch Ministries Named Title Sponsor for 2023 National Quartet Convention

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (February 1, 2023) – In Touch Ministries, the ministry founded by Dr. Charles Stanley, has been announced as the title sponsor of the 2023 National Quartet Convention.

The announcement was made today by the National Quartet Convention’s (NQC) board of directors. NQC 2023 will be held September 24-30, 2023, in Pigeon Forge, TN, at the LeConte Center

“In Touch Ministries is excited to be a part of the 2023 National Quartet Convention,” said Seth Grey, Chief Communications Officer of In Touch Ministries. “Southern Gospel music has been vital to the encouragement and discipleship of Christians worldwide. As an organization that features many music artists on the In Touch television program, we look forward to a week of inspiring music and meeting In Touch friends from around the country.”

Clarke Beasley, Executive Vice President of NQC, stated: “It is with extreme honor and pleasure that we welcome In Touch Ministries as title sponsor for the 2023 NQC. The Kingdom work that has been accomplished by Dr. Stanley and the entire In Touch Ministries team over the decades has had enormous impact on the body of Christ and we are thrilled to partner with them in our joint missions.”

Founded in 1977 by Dr. Charles Stanley, In Touch evolved out of a half-hour program called “The Chapel Hour,” which aired on Atlanta-area television stations. Today, the current “In Touch with Dr. Charles Stanley” can be heard worldwide via radio and television broadcasts, podcasts, the handheld In Touch Ministries Messenger, In Touch apps, and online.

For more information on In Touch Ministries, visit www.intouch.org.

NQC 2023 will be held at the LeConte Center in Pigeon Forge, TN, from September 24- September 30, 2023.

Nightly concerts will feature beloved artists such as the Whisnants, Mark Trammell Quartet, Greater Vision, Hoppers, Jim & Melissa Brady, Triumphant Quartet, Joseph Habedank, Littles, Jonathan Wilburn, Guardians, Tribute, Legacy Five, Lynda Randle, Inspirations, Kramers, and so many more!

More information on Showcase Spectacular lineups, Chapel Services, and guest speakers will be announced at a later date.

Seats for NQC 2023 are now on sale at www.NQConline.com.

ABOUT NQC:

NQC – the National Quartet Convention – was founded in 1957 by gospel music legend and former backup vocalist for Elvis Presley, J.D. Sumner who co-produced the event with James Blackwood. The annual convention was moved in later years to Nashville, TN and then to Louisville, KY where it was held for 20 years. NQC is currently held at the LeConte Center in Pigeon Forge, TN.