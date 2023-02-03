Friday – February 3, 2023

TW LW #WK ARTIST TITLE PEAK

1 1 18 GREATER VISION Older People 1(2)

2 3 11 THE WHISNANTS He Won’t Stay Gone 1

3 8 24 THE PERRYS Tell the Grave 2

4 2 22 THE KRAMERS Sing Me There 2

5 7 10 ZANE & DONNA KING Every Miracle And Mystery 5

6 13 5 LEGACY FIVE Testify 6

7 14 13 BRIAN FREE & ASSURANCE Liar, Liar 7

8 5 19 THE KINGSMEN What The Blood Does 1

9 12 17 BOOTH BROTHERS Room Full of Stories 7

10 10 25 KINGDOM HEIRS A Heaven Frame of Mind 2

11 6 19 THE NELONS Scars In Heaven 1

12 18 12 THE WILBANKS You Were Never Meant To Stay 9

13 11 10 THE WISECARVERS Stay Home 9

14 20 22 SUNDAY DRIVE God Will Always Be God 7

15 16 5 GOLD CITY Once and For All 15

16 4 11 THE INSPIRATIONS Ark of His Grace 4

17 15 23 MYLON HAYES FAMILY Just As Sure 13

18 38 4 THE SOUND Never Not God 18

19 35 24 COLLINGSWORTH FAMILY We Need Another Noah 3

20 9 15 MARK TRAMMELL QUARTET Run to the Door 9

21 27 16 MASTER’S VOICE Whose Hand You’re In 19

22 25 19 KAREN PECK & NEW RIVER The Keepers 9

23 19 22 THE OLD PATHS Music To Your Ears 6

24 17 4 THE STEELES A Hundred Different Altars 17

25 28 3 WILBURN & WILBURN He Could Love What Was Left Of Me 25

26 26 8 KELLY CRABB In the Sweet By & By 26

27 21 17 TRIUMPHANT QUARTET Don’t Miss Jesus 2

28 45 14 THE CHITANS God Like That 28

29 32 14 LORE FAMILY You Love, I’ll Judge 18

30 31 3 WES HAMPTON Gettin’ Ready to Breathe 30

31 49 11 LOGAN SMITH Living In You 24

32 22 7 THE FREEMANS The Glory 22

33 23 16 UNITY 4 Quartet Singin’ 16

34 52 3 LEFEVRE QUARTET God’s Been Good 34

35 40 2 JOSEPH HABEDANK Judas 35

36 55 27 11TH HOUR Awake 18

37 34 9 RIVER’S EDGE My Hope Is In the Blood 31

38 44 12 SISTERS Everything You Need Is In The Blood 26

39 – 1 TRIBUTE QUARTET Halfway Up the Mountain 39

40 39 9 LAUREN TALLEY This Is For You 39

41 36 3 MARK BISHOP One Wide River to Cross 36

42 53 2 GORDON MOTE Just Believe Forever Gone 42

43 RE-ENTRY 3 TIM MENZIES On My Father’s Side 28

44 30 11 THE JONESES Morning Mercies And Daily Grace 30

45 47 4 BARBER FAMILY He Didn’t Leave Me 33

46 37 11 THE JOYAIRES I’ll Thank You For The Grace 35

47 42 8 SOUND STREET I’m Gonna Stand 42

48 24 17 OLD TIME PREACHERS When God’s Chariot Comes 19

49 46 3 THE HYSSONGS When You Believe God 36

50 41 8 THE LITTLES I’m Gonna Stand 41

51 43 9 BATES FAMILY Shepherd Of My Valley 41

52 – 1 ANDREW GOLDMAN I Can 52

53 – 1 DOWN EAST BOYS Celebration At The Empty Grave 53

54 – 1 POET VOICES It Will Be Finished 54