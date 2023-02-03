Friday – February 3, 2023

Top 55 Weekly Chart
Greater Vision‘s ode to the seasoned listener, “Older People,” claims its second week in the #1 spot this and is from their latest release Think About There. The chart also sees several debuts this week, including the latest songs from Tribute Quartet, Andrew Goldman, Poet Voices, and Down East Boys. Check out all of this week’s top songs!
TW LW #WK ARTIST TITLE PEAK 1 1 18 GREATER VISION Older People 1(2) 2 3 11 THE WHISNANTS He Won’t Stay Gone 1 3 8 24 THE PERRYS Tell the Grave 2 4 2 22 THE KRAMERS Sing Me There 2 5 7 10 ZANE & DONNA KING Every Miracle And Mystery 5 6 13 5 LEGACY FIVE Testify 6 7 14 13 BRIAN FREE & ASSURANCE Liar, Liar 7 8 5 19 THE KINGSMEN What The Blood Does 1 9 12 17 BOOTH BROTHERS Room Full of Stories 7 10 10 25 KINGDOM HEIRS A Heaven Frame of Mind 2 11 6 19 THE NELONS Scars In Heaven 1 12 18 12 THE WILBANKS You Were Never Meant To Stay 9 13 11 10 THE WISECARVERS Stay Home 9 14 20 22 SUNDAY DRIVE God Will Always Be God 7 15 16 5 GOLD CITY Once and For All 15 16 4 11 THE INSPIRATIONS Ark of His Grace 4 17 15 23 MYLON HAYES FAMILY Just As Sure 13 18 38 4 THE SOUND Never Not God 18 19 35 24 COLLINGSWORTH FAMILY We Need Another Noah 3 20 9 15 MARK TRAMMELL QUARTET Run to the Door 9 21 27 16 MASTER’S VOICE Whose Hand You’re In 19 22 25 19 KAREN PECK & NEW RIVER The Keepers 9 23 19 22 THE OLD PATHS Music To Your Ears 6 24 17 4 THE STEELES A Hundred Different Altars 17 25 28 3 WILBURN & WILBURN He Could Love What Was Left Of Me 25 26 26 8 KELLY CRABB In the Sweet By & By 26 27 21 17 TRIUMPHANT QUARTET Don’t Miss Jesus 2 28 45 14 THE CHITANS God Like That 28 29 32 14 LORE FAMILY You Love, I’ll Judge 18 30 31 3 WES HAMPTON Gettin’ Ready to Breathe 30 31 49 11 LOGAN SMITH Living In You 24 32 22 7 THE FREEMANS The Glory 22 33 23 16 UNITY 4 Quartet Singin’ 16 34 52 3 LEFEVRE QUARTET God’s Been Good 34 35 40 2 JOSEPH HABEDANK Judas 35 36 55 27 11TH HOUR Awake 18 37 34 9 RIVER’S EDGE My Hope Is In the Blood 31 38 44 12 SISTERS Everything You Need Is In The Blood 26 39 – 1 TRIBUTE QUARTET Halfway Up the Mountain 39 40 39 9 LAUREN TALLEY This Is For You 39 41 36 3 MARK BISHOP One Wide River to Cross 36 42 53 2 GORDON MOTE Just Believe Forever Gone 42 43 RE-ENTRY 3 TIM MENZIES On My Father’s Side 28 44 30 11 THE JONESES Morning Mercies And Daily Grace 30 45 47 4 BARBER FAMILY He Didn’t Leave Me 33 46 37 11 THE JOYAIRES I’ll Thank You For The Grace 35 47 42 8 SOUND STREET I’m Gonna Stand 42 48 24 17 OLD TIME PREACHERS When God’s Chariot Comes 19 49 46 3 THE HYSSONGS When You Believe God 36 50 41 8 THE LITTLES I’m Gonna Stand 41 51 43 9 BATES FAMILY Shepherd Of My Valley 41 52 – 1 ANDREW GOLDMAN I Can 52 53 – 1 DOWN EAST BOYS Celebration At The Empty Grave 53 54 – 1 POET VOICES It Will Be Finished 54 55 RE-ENTRY 25 THE GUARDIANS Not For Long 1(7)
TW – This week on the chart LW – Last week on the chart #WK – Number of weeks on the chart #1 For the Week