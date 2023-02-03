Ad
Friday – February 3, 2023

February 3, 2023 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Top 55 Weekly Chart

Greater Vision‘s ode to the seasoned listener, “Older People,” claims its second week in the #1 spot this and is from their latest release Think About There. The chart also sees several debuts this week, including the latest songs from Tribute Quartet, Andrew Goldman, Poet Voices, and Down East Boys. Check out all of this week’s top songs!

TWLW#WKARTISTTITLEPEAK
1118GREATER VISIONOlder People1(2)
2311THE WHISNANTS He Won’t Stay Gone 1
3824THE PERRYSTell the Grave 2
4222THE KRAMERS Sing Me There 2
5710ZANE & DONNA KING Every Miracle And Mystery 5
6135LEGACY FIVE Testify 6
71413BRIAN FREE & ASSURANCELiar, Liar7
8519THE KINGSMENWhat The Blood Does1
91217BOOTH BROTHERS Room Full of Stories 7
101025KINGDOM HEIRSA Heaven Frame of Mind2
11619THE NELONS Scars In Heaven 1
121812THE WILBANKSYou Were Never Meant To Stay9
131110THE WISECARVERSStay Home9
142022SUNDAY DRIVE God Will Always Be God 7
15165GOLD CITY Once and For All 15
16411THE INSPIRATIONSArk of His Grace4
171523MYLON HAYES FAMILY Just As Sure 13
18384THE SOUNDNever Not God18
193524COLLINGSWORTH FAMILY We Need Another Noah 3
20915MARK TRAMMELL QUARTET Run to the Door9
212716MASTER’S VOICE Whose Hand You’re In 19
222519KAREN PECK & NEW RIVERThe Keepers9
231922THE OLD PATHS Music To Your Ears 6
24174THE STEELES A Hundred Different Altars17
25283WILBURN & WILBURN He Could Love What Was Left Of Me25
26268KELLY CRABB In the Sweet By & By 26
272117TRIUMPHANT QUARTETDon’t Miss Jesus2
284514THE CHITANSGod Like That28
293214LORE FAMILYYou Love, I’ll Judge18
30313WES HAMPTON Gettin’ Ready to Breathe 30
314911LOGAN SMITHLiving In You 24
32227THE FREEMANS The Glory22
332316UNITY 4Quartet Singin’16
34523LEFEVRE QUARTETGod’s Been Good34
35402JOSEPH HABEDANKJudas35
36552711TH HOUR Awake 18
37349RIVER’S EDGE My Hope Is In the Blood31
384412SISTERS Everything You Need Is In The Blood 26
391TRIBUTE QUARTETHalfway Up the Mountain 39
40399LAUREN TALLEYThis Is For You39
41363MARK BISHOPOne Wide River to Cross 36
42532GORDON MOTE Just Believe Forever Gone42
43RE-ENTRY3TIM MENZIES On My Father’s Side28
443011THE JONESESMorning Mercies And Daily Grace30
45474BARBER FAMILYHe Didn’t Leave Me 33
463711THE JOYAIRES I’ll Thank You For The Grace 35
47428SOUND STREETI’m Gonna Stand42
482417OLD TIME PREACHERS When God’s Chariot Comes19
49463THE HYSSONGSWhen You Believe God36
50418THE LITTLESI’m Gonna Stand41
51439BATES FAMILYShepherd Of My Valley41
521ANDREW GOLDMANI Can52
531DOWN EAST BOYS Celebration At The Empty Grave53
541POET VOICESIt Will Be Finished54
55RE-ENTRY25THE GUARDIANSNot For Long1(7)
TW – This week on the chartLW – Last week on the chart#WK – Number of weeks on the chart#1 For the Week

