Booth Brothers Announce Change in Touring Schedule; Partner with The Artist Element

Nashville, TN (February 6th, 2022) – After more than three decades on the road, the Booth Brothers have learned the vital necessity of recognizing when a change is needed in order to best accommodate the needs of the group, members and listeners alike. With that being said, and now that your attention is captured, the Booth Brothers are not announcing any personnel changes, but rather a NEW TOUR SCHEDULE for 2024.

Throughout their tenure in Gospel Music, the Booth Brothers’ focus has always been to present the highest caliber of Christian music possible for each and every event, constantly working to raise the bar of quality. In order to continue to do so, the award-winning trio will move to a focused and limited touring schedule in 2024, featuring a Spring and Fall tour. Outside of the two tours, the group also plans to make appearances at large, multi-group events such as National Quartet Convention, IMC events, and more.

In keeping with the mindset of continuously raising the bar, the Booth Brothers have also engaged a new management team in Q & Dani Phillips of The Artist Element. With decades of management, marketing and promotion experience between them, the husband and wife team have come alongside the fan favorites to not only aid in daily group management, but also expanding into new opportunities and promotions.

“It is an honor to be a part of the Booth Brothers team,” shares Q Phillips. “This is a group that has had a long history of hit singles, top selling projects, and the ability to connect with any audience, and we firmly believe that their best days are ahead!”

If you are a promoter or venue interested in hosting a Booth Brothers event in 2024, visit BoothBrothers.com to complete the booking inquiry form.

To stay up-to-date on current happenings, follow the Booth Brothers on social media, or visit boothbrothers.com.