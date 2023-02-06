Gaither Vocal Band Releases Love Songs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (February 3, 2023) — The Gaither Vocal Band brings their time-tested, GRAMMY-winning talents to Love Songs — a new EP out today via Gaither Music Group.



Delivered just in time for Valentine’s Day, the five-member group has recorded beautiful renditions of some of their favorite, classic love songs as an expression of adoration for their wives, who have supported and encouraged them through everyday life and amidst busy touring schedules.



On Love Songs, Bill Gaither, Wes Hampton, Adam Crabb, Todd Suttles and Reggie Smith — who’ve earned a 2023 GRAMMY nomination for Best Roots Gospel Album for 2022’s Let’s Just Praise The Lord — combine their unmistakable harmonies for sweet interpretations of these treasured standards, celebrating and honoring the women who stand beside them daily.



Bill Gaither and Gordon Mote produced Love Songs. Videos accompanying the EP’s six tracks will be released throughout the month of February on the Gaither Music TV YouTube channel, the Gaither Music Facebook page, Apple Music and other video streaming platforms.



Purchase/stream/download Love Songs here: https://gaithermusic.lnk.to/LoveSongs



Love Songs Track Listing:

Forever and Ever, Amen

You Are So Beautiful

We’re All Alone (featuring Ladye Love Smith)

Til There Was You

Moments to Remember

I Can’t Help Falling in Love



About Gaither Vocal Band :

Since the early 1990s, Gaither Vocal Band has served as a standard-bearer in the world of gospel music. Founded by legendary gospel songwriter and producer Bill Gaither, this GRAMMY-winning vocal group has performed in some of the world’s most prestigious venues, including the Sydney Opera House, The Kennedy Center, Red Rocks Amphitheatre and Carnegie Hall.



The list of men who have composed Gaither Vocal Band over the past 30 years reads like a “Who’s Who” among the gospel music industry’s best-loved voices, including Steve Green, Larnelle Harris, Mark Lowry, Michael English, David Phelps and many others.



A featured favorite in the Billboard chart-busting Gaither Homecoming Series, the Gaither Vocal Band continues to fill venues across North America with a steady tour schedule every year.



Comprised of Bill Gaither, Wes Hampton, Adam Crabb, Todd Suttles and Reggie Smith, the Gaither Vocal Band is known around the world for stunning vocals, innovative harmonies and life-altering messages of grace, hope and redemption.