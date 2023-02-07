Billy Blue Publishing Welcomes John Meador

Nashville, Tennessee (February 6, 2023) — Billy Blue Publishing (BBP) is excited to announce the signing of John Meador to an exclusive publishing deal. Meador, singer and guitarist for the artist Bluegrass Today calls today’s “IT” group, Authentic Unlimited, is making quite a name for himself as a songwriter with the release of the Authentic Unlimited’s hit single, “Hannah.”

Meador comments, “I’m honored to be partnering with Billy Blue Publishing and very excited to grow my songwriting catalog with them. The work Joe Dan (Cornett) has done as creative director is fantastic. I couldn’t ask for a better company to be working with.”

The signing comes on the heels of Meador’s “Bluegrass Songwriter of the Year” nomination at the 2023 National Bluegrass Awards presented annually at the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America (SPBGMA) convention in Nashville, TN.

Joe Dan Cornett, creative director for BBP, states, “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome John to our Billy Blue Publishing family. His passion for Bluegrass music and songwriting is fervent, and he will prove to be a huge asset to BBP as we continue to serve each and every artist in this genre through the songs our songwriters create. Welcome John! We could not be more excited!”

Billy Blue Publishing debuted in 2019 and is the songwriting home of incredible songwriters Laura Leigh Jones, Bill Whyte, David Morris, Donna Ulisse, Alan Bibey, Jason Barie, Kristy Cox, Jerry Cole, Jim VanCleve, Barry Abernathy, and Darrell Webb. BBP has had five number one songs on the Bluegrass charts to its credit in its short existence.