February 2023

Top 40 Monthly Chart

The ACCMA Top 40 chart is compiled by the spin numbers of numerous stations (FM, AM, and Internet ) across the United States. Spin numbers are counted from the 1st day to the last day of the month. Stations report their numbers on the first Monday of the new month for the previous month.

RANK ARTIST SONG 1 CURTIS GRIMES Cowboy Constitution 2 ZAC BROWN BAND Closer to Heaven 3 SMITH & WESLEY Cheaper Than the Truth 4 DARIUS RUCKER Ole Church Hymn 5 RYDER GRIMES Velvet Chains 6 SCOTT MAC BROWN Weary Traveler 7 BEN FULLER He Found Me 8 ZACH RAY God Made a Country Boy 9 STEVE BRIDGEMON Between Sundays 10 BEN FULLER He Found Me 11 ANNE WILSON Hey Girl 12 BLAKE HELMS Wanted 13 CASTING CROWNS 2nd Opinions 14 DANIEL MULKEY Only Jesus Can Do 15 MAC POWELL River of Life 16 ZACH WILLIAMS Jesus’ Fault 17 LUKE BRYAN Praying In a Deer Stand 18 JAMES PAYNE We Need a Move of God 19 KRISTEN NICOLE Wings of Glory 20 TODD TILGHMAN Home 21 BILL BAKER I Found Jesus 22 BRANDLEY GILBERT & BLAKE SHELTON Heaven By Then 23 HIGH VALLEY Praying Women 24 JOHN BERRY All Come Together 25 RICHARD LYNCH Thankful, Grateful 26 LEANNA CRAWFORD How Can You Not 27 SHELLEM CLINE Happy to Be Here 28 BARRY LEE WHITE He Can’t Remember 29 LADY A Summer State of Mind 30 GREG MCDOUGAL Even When I Fall 31 GRANGER SMITH Tailgate Church Pew 32 ERIN KINSEY Just Drive 33 ERICKA CORBAN Soul of the Heartland 34 RANDY HOUSER Remember How to Pray 35 BAYLOR WILSON Jesus Wrote Me a Letter 36 ALLAN STRICKLAND That Old Book 37 THE WILDER BLUE Picket Fences 38 AARON VANCE Love Sweet Love 39 COFFEY ANDERSON Blessed 40 MICKEY GUYTON I Still Pray

