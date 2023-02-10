February 2023

Top 40 Monthly Chart
The ACCMA Top 40 chart is compiled by the spin numbers of numerous stations (FM, AM, and Internet ) across the United States. Spin numbers are counted from the 1st day to the last day of the month. Stations report their numbers on the first Monday of the new month for the previous month.
|RANK
|ARTIST
|SONG
|1
|CURTIS GRIMES
|Cowboy Constitution
|2
|ZAC BROWN BAND
|Closer to Heaven
|3
|SMITH & WESLEY
|Cheaper Than the Truth
|4
|DARIUS RUCKER
|Ole Church Hymn
|5
|RYDER GRIMES
|Velvet Chains
|6
|SCOTT MAC BROWN
|Weary Traveler
|7
|BEN FULLER
|He Found Me
|8
|ZACH RAY
|God Made a Country Boy
|9
|STEVE BRIDGEMON
|Between Sundays
|10
|BEN FULLER
|He Found Me
|11
|ANNE WILSON
|Hey Girl
|12
|BLAKE HELMS
|Wanted
|13
|CASTING CROWNS
|2nd Opinions
|14
|DANIEL MULKEY
|Only Jesus Can Do
|15
|MAC POWELL
|River of Life
|16
|ZACH WILLIAMS
|Jesus’ Fault
|17
|LUKE BRYAN
|Praying In a Deer Stand
|18
|JAMES PAYNE
|We Need a Move of God
|19
|KRISTEN NICOLE
|Wings of Glory
|20
|TODD TILGHMAN
|Home
|21
|BILL BAKER
|I Found Jesus
|22
|BRANDLEY GILBERT & BLAKE SHELTON
|Heaven By Then
|23
|HIGH VALLEY
|Praying Women
|24
|JOHN BERRY
|All Come Together
|25
|RICHARD LYNCH
|Thankful, Grateful
|26
|LEANNA CRAWFORD
|How Can You Not
|27
|SHELLEM CLINE
|Happy to Be Here
|28
|BARRY LEE WHITE
|He Can’t Remember
|29
|LADY A
|Summer State of Mind
|30
|GREG MCDOUGAL
|Even When I Fall
|31
|GRANGER SMITH
|Tailgate Church Pew
|32
|ERIN KINSEY
|Just Drive
|33
|ERICKA CORBAN
|Soul of the Heartland
|34
|RANDY HOUSER
|Remember How to Pray
|35
|BAYLOR WILSON
|Jesus Wrote Me a Letter
|36
|ALLAN STRICKLAND
|That Old Book
|37
|THE WILDER BLUE
|Picket Fences
|38
|AARON VANCE
|Love Sweet Love
|39
|COFFEY ANDERSON
|Blessed
|40
|MICKEY GUYTON
|I Still Pray
