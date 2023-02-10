Ad
News Ticker

February 2023

February 10, 2023 Absolutely Gospel Music PC_Chart 0

Top 40 Monthly Chart

The ACCMA Top 40 chart is compiled by the spin numbers of numerous stations (FM, AM, and Internet ) across the United States. Spin numbers are counted from the 1st day to the last day of the month. Stations report their numbers on the first Monday of the new month for the previous month.

RANKARTISTSONG
1CURTIS GRIMESCowboy Constitution
2ZAC BROWN BANDCloser to Heaven
3SMITH & WESLEYCheaper Than the Truth
4DARIUS RUCKEROle Church Hymn
5RYDER GRIMESVelvet Chains
6SCOTT MAC BROWN Weary Traveler
7BEN FULLERHe Found Me
8ZACH RAY God Made a Country Boy
9STEVE BRIDGEMONBetween Sundays
10BEN FULLERHe Found Me
11ANNE WILSONHey Girl
12BLAKE HELMSWanted
13CASTING CROWNS2nd Opinions
14DANIEL MULKEYOnly Jesus Can Do
15MAC POWELLRiver of Life
16ZACH WILLIAMSJesus’ Fault
17LUKE BRYANPraying In a Deer Stand
18JAMES PAYNEWe Need a Move of God
19KRISTEN NICOLEWings of Glory
20TODD TILGHMANHome
21BILL BAKERI Found Jesus
22BRANDLEY GILBERT & BLAKE SHELTONHeaven By Then
23HIGH VALLEYPraying Women
24JOHN BERRYAll Come Together
25RICHARD LYNCHThankful, Grateful
26LEANNA CRAWFORDHow Can You Not
27SHELLEM CLINEHappy to Be Here
28BARRY LEE WHITEHe Can’t Remember
29LADY ASummer State of Mind
30GREG MCDOUGALEven When I Fall
31GRANGER SMITHTailgate Church Pew
32ERIN KINSEYJust Drive
33ERICKA CORBANSoul of the Heartland
34RANDY HOUSERRemember How to Pray
35BAYLOR WILSONJesus Wrote Me a Letter
36ALLAN STRICKLANDThat Old Book
37THE WILDER BLUEPicket Fences
38AARON VANCELove Sweet Love
39COFFEY ANDERSONBlessed
40MICKEY GUYTONI Still Pray

If you would like more information about the American Christian Music Association click here.

Copyright © 2023 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes