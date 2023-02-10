Friday, February 10, 2023

TW LW #WK ARTIST TITLE PEAK

1 1 19 GREATER VISION Older People 1(3)

2 2 12 THE WHISNANTS He Won’t Stay Gone 1

3 6 6 LEGACY FIVE Testify 3

4 7 14 BRIAN FREE & ASSURANCE Liar, Liar 4

5 4 23 THE KRAMERS Sing Me There 2

6 8 5 THE KINGSMEN What The Blood Does 1

7 3 25 THE PERRYS Tell the Grave 2

8 8 18 BOOTH BROTHERS Room Full of Stories 7

9 5 11 ZANE & DONNA KING Every Miracle And Mystery 5

10 16 12 THE INSPIRATIONS Ark of His Grace 4

11 18 5 THE SOUND Never Not God 11

12 15 6 GOLD CITY Once and For All 12

13 24 5 THE STEELES A Hundred Different Altars 13

14 13 11 THE WISECARVERS Stay Home 9

15 34 3 LEFEVRE QUARTET God’s Been Good 15

16 20 16 MARK TRAMMELL QUARTET Run to the Door 9

17 35 3 JOSEPH HABEDANK Judas 17

18 39 2 TRIBUTE QUARTET Halfway Up the Mountain 18

19 17 24 MYLON HAYES FAMILY Just As Sure 13

20 11 20 THE NELONS Scars In Heaven 1

21 12 13 THE WILBANKS You Were Never Meant To Stay 8

22 26 9 KELLY CRABB In the Sweet By & By 22

23 10 26 KINGDOM HEIRS A Heaven Frame of Mind 2

24 29 15 LORE FAMILY You Love, I’ll Judge 18

25 19 25 COLLINGSWORTH FAMILY We Need Another Noah 3

26 42 3 GORDON MOTE Just Believe 26

27 25 4 WILBURN & WILBURN He Could Love What Was Left Of Me 25

28 14 23 SUNDAY DRIVE God Will Always Be God 7

29 32 8 THE FREEMANS The Glory 22

30 49 4 THE HYSSONGS When You Believe God 30

31 21 17 MASTER’S VOICE Whose Hand You’re In 19

32 43 4 TIM MENZIES On My Father’s Side 28

33 23 23 THE OLD PATHS Music To Your Ears 6

34 40 10 LAUREN TALLEY This Is For You 34

35 30 4 WES HAMPTON Gettin’ Ready to Breathe 30

36 22 20 KAREN PECK & NEW RIVER The Keepers 9

37 41 4 MARK BISHOP One Wide River to Cross 36

38 – 1 THE BROWNS Breakthrough 38

39 28 15 THE CHITANS God Like That 28

40 27 18 TRIUMPHANT QUARTET Don’t Miss Jesus 2

41 31 12 LOGAN SMITH Living In You 24

42 38 13 SISTERS Everything You Need Is In the Blood 26

43 53 2 DOWN EAST BOYS Celebration At The Empty Grave 43

44 37 10 RIVER’S EDGE My Hope Is In the Blood 31

45 52 2 ANDREW GOLDMAN I Can 45

46 45 5 BARBER FAMILY He Didn’t Leave Me 33

47 – 1 EMILY ANN ROBERTS The Building 47

48 54 2 POET VOICES It Will Be Finished 48

49 RE-ENTRY 10 PAID IN FULL Hallelujah For the Blood 43

50 47 9 SOUND STREET Forever Gone 42

51 33 17 UNITY 4 Quartet Singin’ 16

52 – 1 ENDLESS HIGHWAY Love Carried The Cross 52

53 46 12 THE JOYAIRES I’ll Thank You For The Grace 35

54 50 9 THE LITTLES I’m Gonna Stand 41