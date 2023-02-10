Friday, February 10, 2023

Top 55 Weekly Chart
Greater Vision‘s ode to the seasoned listener, “Older People,” claims its third week in the #1 spot and is from their latest release Think About There. The chart also sees several debuts this week, including the latest songs from The Browns, Emily Ann Roberts, and Endless Highway. Check out all of this week’s top songs!
TW LW #WK ARTIST TITLE PEAK 1 1 19 GREATER VISION Older People 1(3) 2 2 12 THE WHISNANTS He Won’t Stay Gone 1 3 6 6 LEGACY FIVE Testify 3 4 7 14 BRIAN FREE & ASSURANCE Liar, Liar 4 5 4 23 THE KRAMERS Sing Me There 2 6 8 5 THE KINGSMEN What The Blood Does 1 7 3 25 THE PERRYS Tell the Grave 2 8 8 18 BOOTH BROTHERS Room Full of Stories 7 9 5 11 ZANE & DONNA KING Every Miracle And Mystery 5 10 16 12 THE INSPIRATIONS Ark of His Grace 4 11 18 5 THE SOUND Never Not God 11 12 15 6 GOLD CITY Once and For All 12 13 24 5 THE STEELES A Hundred Different Altars 13 14 13 11 THE WISECARVERS Stay Home 9 15 34 3 LEFEVRE QUARTET God’s Been Good 15 16 20 16 MARK TRAMMELL QUARTET Run to the Door 9 17 35 3 JOSEPH HABEDANK Judas 17 18 39 2 TRIBUTE QUARTET Halfway Up the Mountain 18 19 17 24 MYLON HAYES FAMILY Just As Sure 13 20 11 20 THE NELONS Scars In Heaven 1 21 12 13 THE WILBANKS You Were Never Meant To Stay 8 22 26 9 KELLY CRABB In the Sweet By & By 22 23 10 26 KINGDOM HEIRS A Heaven Frame of Mind 2 24 29 15 LORE FAMILY You Love, I’ll Judge 18 25 19 25 COLLINGSWORTH FAMILY We Need Another Noah 3 26 42 3 GORDON MOTE Just Believe 26 27 25 4 WILBURN & WILBURN He Could Love What Was Left Of Me 25 28 14 23 SUNDAY DRIVE God Will Always Be God 7 29 32 8 THE FREEMANS The Glory 22 30 49 4 THE HYSSONGS When You Believe God 30 31 21 17 MASTER’S VOICE Whose Hand You’re In 19 32 43 4 TIM MENZIES On My Father’s Side 28 33 23 23 THE OLD PATHS Music To Your Ears 6 34 40 10 LAUREN TALLEY This Is For You 34 35 30 4 WES HAMPTON Gettin’ Ready to Breathe 30 36 22 20 KAREN PECK & NEW RIVER The Keepers 9 37 41 4 MARK BISHOP One Wide River to Cross 36 38 – 1 THE BROWNS Breakthrough 38 39 28 15 THE CHITANS God Like That 28 40 27 18 TRIUMPHANT QUARTET Don’t Miss Jesus 2 41 31 12 LOGAN SMITH Living In You 24 42 38 13 SISTERS Everything You Need Is In the Blood 26 43 53 2 DOWN EAST BOYS Celebration At The Empty Grave 43 44 37 10 RIVER’S EDGE My Hope Is In the Blood 31 45 52 2 ANDREW GOLDMAN I Can 45 46 45 5 BARBER FAMILY He Didn’t Leave Me 33 47 – 1 EMILY ANN ROBERTS The Building 47 48 54 2 POET VOICES It Will Be Finished 48 49 RE-ENTRY 10 PAID IN FULL Hallelujah For the Blood 43 50 47 9 SOUND STREET Forever Gone 42 51 33 17 UNITY 4 Quartet Singin’ 16 52 – 1 ENDLESS HIGHWAY Love Carried The Cross 52 53 46 12 THE JOYAIRES I’ll Thank You For The Grace 35 54 50 9 THE LITTLES I’m Gonna Stand 41 55 51 10 BATES FAMILY Shepherd Of My Valley 41
TW – This week on the chart LW – Last week on the chart #WK – Number of weeks on the chart #1 For the Week