Ad
News Ticker

Friday, February 10, 2023

February 10, 2023 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Top 55 Weekly Chart

Greater Vision‘s ode to the seasoned listener, “Older People,” claims its third week in the #1 spot and is from their latest release Think About There. The chart also sees several debuts this week, including the latest songs from The Browns, Emily Ann Roberts, and Endless Highway. Check out all of this week’s top songs!

TWLW#WKARTISTTITLEPEAK
1119GREATER VISIONOlder People1(3)
2212THE WHISNANTS He Won’t Stay Gone 1
366LEGACY FIVE Testify 3
4714BRIAN FREE & ASSURANCELiar, Liar 4
5423THE KRAMERS Sing Me There 2
685THE KINGSMENWhat The Blood Does 1
7325THE PERRYSTell the Grave2
8818BOOTH BROTHERSRoom Full of Stories7
9511ZANE & DONNA KINGEvery Miracle And Mystery 5
101612THE INSPIRATIONS Ark of His Grace 4
11185THE SOUND Never Not God 11
12156GOLD CITY Once and For All 12
13245THE STEELESA Hundred Different Altars 13
141311THE WISECARVERS Stay Home 9
15343LEFEVRE QUARTETGod’s Been Good 15
162016MARK TRAMMELL QUARTETRun to the Door9
17353JOSEPH HABEDANK Judas 17
18392TRIBUTE QUARTETHalfway Up the Mountain18
191724MYLON HAYES FAMILY Just As Sure 13
201120THE NELONS Scars In Heaven1
211213THE WILBANKS You Were Never Meant To Stay 8
22269KELLY CRABB In the Sweet By & By 22
231026KINGDOM HEIRS A Heaven Frame of Mind 2
242915LORE FAMILY You Love, I’ll Judge18
251925COLLINGSWORTH FAMILY We Need Another Noah 3
26423GORDON MOTE Just Believe26
27254WILBURN & WILBURN He Could Love What Was Left Of Me 25
281423SUNDAY DRIVE God Will Always Be God 7
29328THE FREEMANSThe Glory22
30494THE HYSSONGS When You Believe God 30
312117MASTER’S VOICEWhose Hand You’re In 19
32434TIM MENZIESOn My Father’s Side28
332323THE OLD PATHS Music To Your Ears 6
344010LAUREN TALLEYThis Is For You34
35304WES HAMPTONGettin’ Ready to Breathe30
362220KAREN PECK & NEW RIVERThe Keepers 9
37414MARK BISHOP One Wide River to Cross 36
381THE BROWNS Breakthrough38
392815THE CHITANSGod Like That28
402718TRIUMPHANT QUARTETDon’t Miss Jesus2
413112LOGAN SMITHLiving In You24
423813SISTERS Everything You Need Is In the Blood26
43532DOWN EAST BOYS Celebration At The Empty Grave43
443710RIVER’S EDGE My Hope Is In the Blood31
45522ANDREW GOLDMAN I Can 45
46455BARBER FAMILY He Didn’t Leave Me33
471EMILY ANN ROBERTS The Building 47
48542POET VOICESIt Will Be Finished48
49RE-ENTRY10PAID IN FULLHallelujah For the Blood43
50479SOUND STREET Forever Gone 42
513317UNITY 4 Quartet Singin’ 16
521ENDLESS HIGHWAYLove Carried The Cross52
534612THE JOYAIRES I’ll Thank You For The Grace35
54509THE LITTLESI’m Gonna Stand41
555110BATES FAMILYShepherd Of My Valley41
TW – This week on the chartLW – Last week on the chart#WK – Number of weeks on the chart#1 For the Week

Copyright © 2023 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes