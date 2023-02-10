Lauren, Amber & Kenna Deliver New Single – “Ever-Present, Almighty God”

Arden, North Carolina (February 10, 2023) — Last year’s news that Southern Gospel singing and songwriting favorites — and long-time friends — Lauren Talley, Amber Eppinette Saunders and Kenna Turner West were coming together for a special project spurred a groundswell of anticipation that is now being met with the release of their first single, “Ever-Present, Almighty God” on Horizon Records. Adding an extra measure of interest, the song is the first from Horizon to be released in Dolby Atmos spatial audio on Apple Music, Amazon Music and TIDAL.

Allowing listeners to feel as if they’re inside the song itself, Dolby Laboratories’ Dolby Atmos is familiar to many from its “surround sound” application in thousands of movie theaters. It is described by the respected sound technology innovator as “revealing depth, clarity and details like never before….a sound experience you can feel all around you.” Audio produced in Dolby Atmos adapts automatically to your Atmos-compatible device and system to give you an all-enveloping sound experience you would not expect.

Billed as Lauren, Amber & Kenna, the trio has translated its informal origin, captured in a viral social media video of them harmonizing in a car, into a mighty, well-crafted and heartfelt debut that both fulfills the promise of that initial spark and offers new ones — of music still to come, but more importantly, of God’s infinite power and grace. Bold and expansive from its opening notes, “Ever-Present, Almighty God” moves swiftly to highlight Lauren Talley’s unmistakable lead, as she begins the song’s reminder of two Biblical stories that illustrate God’s unquenchable power, and the call to unshakable faith that allows Him to bring it to bear. As the music swells, the song — written by Kenna, her long-time writing partner, Jason Cox, and Amber — moves to a triumphant chorus that finds the three voices joined in celebration:

He’s the God who shuts the mouths of lions

He’s the God who stands in the flame

When you’re up against what seems impossible

Remember you’re not

He’s the ever-present, almighty God

“As a songwriter,” says Kenna, “I love to write songs that remind us of what God has done in the past, because it encourages us to keep believing for what He has yet to do. That’s been a theme in my songwriting for years, and is one of the reasons I am so blessed by our new single. Add to that how much I love to sing with Amber and Lauren, and what you have in this song is one of the most rewarding recordings of my career.”

Adds Lauren, “‘Ever-Present, Almighty God’ showcases the character of each voice – not only mine, but the smoky texture of Kenna Turner West’s low notes and Amber Eppinette Saunders’ powerful high range, all on full display in a song we hope will move and inspire the listener,” while Amber offers the pithiest observation of all: “This song is a great reminder that we have an ON TIME, sovereign God that is in full control! What a joy it is to sing this with my dear friends.”

About Lauren, Amber and Kenna

In a project rooted in one glorious moment of spontaneous music-making, Horizon & Sonlite Records artists Lauren Talley, known from her time with award-winning gospel group The Talleys and as a powerful soloist; Amber Eppinette Saunders, dynamic vocalist of 11th Hour, one of today’s leading Southern Gospel groups; and Kenna Turner West, a celebrated and award-winning songwriter and vocalist, are now bringing their personal talents and experiences together for a unique collaborative endeavor: Writing, recording and releasing music as a trio simply known as Lauren, Amber & Kenna.

With a vocal blend comparable to great collaborations both within and beyond the world of Gospel music — from the legendary Trio of Emmylou Harris, Dolly Parton and Linda Ronstadt to Sisters and Point of Grace — Lauren, Amber and Kenna have taken an expansive approach to their work, combining their individual and joint influences and interests to create music that ranges from Gospel to Worship, and CCM to Southern Gospel, yet always retaining both their distinctive individual voices and the common roots they share.

About Crossroads:

Crossroads is a market leader in the Southern Gospel, Bluegrass, and Americana fields. Established in 1993, following the combination of Horizon Music Group and Sonlite Records, Crossroads now operates several divisions including Crossroads Label Group (Horizon Records, Sonlite Records, Mountain Home Music, Skyland Records, Pisgah Ridge Records, Crossroads Records, and Organic Records), Crossroads Distribution, Crossroads Radio Promotions, and Crossroads Recording Studios. Led by a strong executive team of Christian music and Bluegrass music veterans, Crossroads combines cutting-edge technology with creative innovation to connect fans with our artists’ music.