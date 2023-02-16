The Old Paths Reach Management Agreement with The Artist Element

Nashville, TN (February 15th, 2023) – The Old Paths are pleased to announce a new management agreement with Q & Dani Phillips of The Artist Element. Over the last few months, the quartet has embarked on several changes in order to expand the group’s reach, and bringing a management team on board has been a key element in order to plan for the future.

Positive changes have not been in short supply for The Old Paths. With the recent announcement of Andrew Utech as the group’s new bass singer, as well as the intention of selecting a new name to represent the award-winning group, The Old Paths have felt that this season of change has been preparation for great things to come. As an update to the prior announcement, the new name for the quartet has been selected, and will be unveiled within the coming months.

“This is an exciting time for The Old Paths, and we are honored to partner with them as they navigate through these changes,” shares Q Phillips of The Artist Element. “We share a common vision, and together I believe we can accomplish great things for the Kingdom!”

To stay up-to-date on current happenings, follow The Old Paths on social media, or visit theoldpathsonline.com.