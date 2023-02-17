Friday – February 17, 2023

Top 55 Weekly Chart

Greater Vision‘s ode to the seasoned listener, “Older People,” claims its fourth week in the #1 spot and is from their latest release Think About There. The chart also sees several debuts this week, including the latest songs from The Guardians, The Williamsons, The Browders, and Southbound. Check out all of this week’s top songs!

TW LW #WK ARTIST TITLE PEAK 1 1 20 GREATER VISION Older People 1(4) 2 2 13 THE WHISNANTS He Won’t Stay Gone 1 3 3 7 LEGACY FIVE Testify 3 4 4 15 BRIAN FREE & ASSURANCE Liar, Liar 4 5 5 24 THE KRAMERS Sing Me There 2 6 8 19 BOOTH BROTHERS Room Full of Stories 6 7 11 6 THE SOUND Never Not God 7 8 6 21 THE KINGSMEN What The Blood Does 1 9 7 26 THE PERRYS Tell the Grave 2 10 10 13 THE INSPIRATIONS Ark of His Grace 4 11 15 4 LEFEVRE QUARTET God’s Been Good 11 12 13 6 THE STEELES A Hundred Different Altars 12 13 14 12 THE WISECARVERS Stay Home 9 14 9 12 ZANE & DONNA KING Every Miracle And Mystery 9 15 17 4 JOSEPH HABEDANK Judas 15 16 12 7 GOLD CITY Once and For All 12 17 18 3 TRIBUTE QUARTET Halfway Up the Mountain 17 18 16 17 MARK TRAMMELL QUARTET Run to the Door 9 19 22 10 KELLY CRABB In the Sweet By & By 19 20 21 14 THE WILBANKS You Were Never Meant To Stay 8 21 24 16 LORE FAMILY You Love, I’ll Judge 18 22 19 25 MYLON HAYES FAMILY Just As Sure 13 23 26 4 GORDON MOTE Just Believe 23 24 30 5 THE HYSSONGS When You Believe God 24 25 20 21 THE NELONS Scars In Heaven 1 26 25 26 COLLINGSWORTH FAMILY We Need Another Noah 3 27 27 5 WILBURN & WILBURN He Could Love What Was Left Of Me 25 28 29 9 THE FREEMANS The Glory 22 29 33 24 THE OLD PATHS Music To Your Ears 6 30 23 27 KINGDOM HEIRS A Heaven Frame of Mind 2 31 38 2 THE BROWNS Breakthrough 31 32 34 11 LAUREN TALLEY This Is For You 32 33 37 5 MARK BISHOP One Wide River to Cross 33 34 28 24 SUNDAY DRIVE God Will Always Be God 7 35 32 5 TIM MENZIES On My Father’s Side 28 36 31 18 MASTER’S VOICE Whose Hand You’re In 19 37 35 5 WES HAMPTON Gettin’ Ready to Breathe 35 38 45 3 ANDREW GOLDMAN I Can 38 39 – 1 THE GUARDIANS Come On In Medley 39 40 43 3 DOWN EAST BOYS Celebration At The Empty Grave 40 41 40 19 TRIUMPHANT QUARTET Don’t Miss Jesus 2 42 49 11 PAID IN FULL Hallelujah For the Blood 42 43 47 2 EMILY ANN ROBERTS The Building 43 44 42 14 SISTERS Everything You Need Is In the Blood 26 45 48 3 POET VOICES It Will Be Finished 45 46 – 1 THE WILLIAMSONS The King Eternal 46 47 41 13 LOGAN SMITH Living In You 24 48 44 11 RIVER’S EDGE My Hope Is In the Blood 31 49 39 16 THE CHITANS God Like That 28 50 – 1 THE BROWDERS Because He Said So 50 51 54 10 THE LITTLES I’m Gonna Stand 41 52 50 10 SOUND STREET Forever Gone 42 53 RE-ENTRY 2 THE MEADOWS Fountains of Life 51 54 55 11 BATES FAMILY Shepherd Of My Valley 41 55 – 1 SOUTHBOUND Lost & Found 55