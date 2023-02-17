Ad
Friday – February 17, 2023

Top 55 Weekly Chart

Greater Vision‘s ode to the seasoned listener, “Older People,” claims its fourth week in the #1 spot and is from their latest release Think About There. The chart also sees several debuts this week, including the latest songs from The Guardians, The Williamsons, The Browders, and Southbound. Check out all of this week’s top songs!

TWLW#WKARTISTTITLEPEAK
1120GREATER VISIONOlder People1(4)
2213THE WHISNANTS He Won’t Stay Gone 1
337LEGACY FIVE Testify 3
4415BRIAN FREE & ASSURANCELiar, Liar 4
5524THE KRAMERS Sing Me There 2
6819BOOTH BROTHERS Room Full of Stories 6
7116THE SOUND Never Not God 7
8621THE KINGSMENWhat The Blood Does1
9726THE PERRYS Tell the Grave 2
101013THE INSPIRATIONS Ark of His Grace 4
11154LEFEVRE QUARTET God’s Been Good 11
12136THE STEELES A Hundred Different Altars 12
131412THE WISECARVERSStay Home 9
14912ZANE & DONNA KINGEvery Miracle And Mystery9
15174JOSEPH HABEDANKJudas 15
16127GOLD CITY Once and For All 12
17183TRIBUTE QUARTET Halfway Up the Mountain17
181617MARK TRAMMELL QUARTETRun to the Door9
192210KELLY CRABB In the Sweet By & By19
202114THE WILBANKS You Were Never Meant To Stay 8
212416LORE FAMILY You Love, I’ll Judge18
221925MYLON HAYES FAMILYJust As Sure 13
23264GORDON MOTE Just Believe 23
24305THE HYSSONGS When You Believe God24
252021THE NELONS Scars In Heaven 1
262526COLLINGSWORTH FAMILY We Need Another Noah3
27275WILBURN & WILBURN He Could Love What Was Left Of Me 25
28299THE FREEMANS The Glory 22
293324THE OLD PATHSMusic To Your Ears6
302327KINGDOM HEIRSA Heaven Frame of Mind2
31382THE BROWNS Breakthrough 31
323411LAUREN TALLEY This Is For You 32
33375MARK BISHOPOne Wide River to Cross 33
342824SUNDAY DRIVEGod Will Always Be God7
35325TIM MENZIES On My Father’s Side28
363118MASTER’S VOICEWhose Hand You’re In 19
37355WES HAMPTONGettin’ Ready to Breathe35
38453ANDREW GOLDMANI Can38
391THE GUARDIANS Come On In Medley 39
40433DOWN EAST BOYS Celebration At The Empty Grave 40
414019TRIUMPHANT QUARTET Don’t Miss Jesus 2
424911PAID IN FULL Hallelujah For the Blood 42
43472EMILY ANN ROBERTS The Building43
444214SISTERS Everything You Need Is In the Blood 26
45483POET VOICESIt Will Be Finished 45
461THE WILLIAMSONSThe King Eternal46
474113LOGAN SMITHLiving In You 24
484411RIVER’S EDGEMy Hope Is In the Blood31
493916THE CHITANSGod Like That28
501THE BROWDERS Because He Said So 50
515410THE LITTLES I’m Gonna Stand41
525010SOUND STREETForever Gone42
53RE-ENTRY2THE MEADOWS Fountains of Life51
545511BATES FAMILYShepherd Of My Valley41
551SOUTHBOUNDLost & Found55
TW – This week on the chartLW – Last week on the chart#WK – Number of weeks on the chart#1 For the Week

