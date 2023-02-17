Jay Parrack Returns as Solo Artist with “Down In My Heart”

Arden, North Carolina (February 17, 2023) — One of Southern Gospel music’s most compelling voices returns to center stage with Horizon Records’ release of “Down In My Heart,” a new single from Jay Parrack.

Tenor singer for Gold City beginning in 1994, Parrack retired from touring in 2004 to continue his service as a music minister in church, making only occasional appearances with his own group, Vocal Event. And though he returned to the road in 2019 with the LeFevre Quartet, “Down In My Heart” marks his re-emergence as a solo artist — thanks to producer and multi-instrumentalist Andrew Ishee, who approached him to sing on a multi-artist project in the making. After emerging from the studio, Parrack felt called to release the track, and the power of the performance should serve to convince any listener to give thanks for the decision.

Following an arrangement that echoes the decades-old original recording by Sandi Patty, who wrote the song with Gary Chapman for her 1981 Love Overflowing, Parrack offers its celebratory message of gratitude and assurance of God’s guidance in his distinctive, instantly recognizable voice:

Down in my heart I feel You holding me

Filling me up with all You are

Right from the start You’ve kept the soul of me

Guiding me with Your steady arm

When my feet begin to wander

Your help is not too far

‘Cause You’re right here, down in my heart

“Sandi’s the best,” says Parrack, “and has always been my favorite. So, when Andrew asked me to pick a song and record something for an idea he had for a project, it had to be something of hers. Andrew did his usual fabulous job on the track, making it easy and a blast to sing!”

About Jay Parrack

Jay Parrack is the son of legendary Kingsmen tenor Johnny Parrack, who was instrumental in putting the quartet on the map. Jay started his own career with Gold City in 1994 and stayed with the group until 2004 when he took some time off the road. After working as a music minister in churches and occasionally appearing with his his own trio, Jay Parrack and Vocal Event, he returned to the road in 2019 with the LeFevre Quartet and stayed with them until they retired from full-time touring in 2022. Throughout his career, Jay has Singing News Fan Awards for Horizon Individual Artist and Favorite Tenor Singer.