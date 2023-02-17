Point of Grace Delivers First Set in 5 Years with Turn Your Eyes (Songs We Love, Songs You Know) Vol. 2

NASHVILLE, Tenn.—Turn Your Eyes (Songs We Love, Songs You Know) Volume II, the first full-length studio set in five years from multi Dove Award-winning, Platinum-selling trio Point of Grace, bows April 28 and is now available for pre-save. The highly anticipated Fervent Records (Curb | Word Entertainment) release follows the group’s GRAMMY®-nominated 2015 Directions Home (Songs We Love, Songs You Know) and was produced by GRAMMY®-nominated, Dove Award-winning singer/songwriter Cindy Morgan.



Celebrating the rich history of Christian music, Turn Your Eyes finds Point of Grace—genre luminaries themselves for more than three decades—delivering signature new arrangements of seven beloved classics and two original selections. A cover of Wes King’s 1993 hit “I Believe” highlights the album and is now available on streaming platforms. Featuring backing vocals from King, the vibrant pop reinterpretation showcases Point of Grace’s unparalleled harmonies throughout.



“All of us loved ‘I Believe’ when it first released, and we are huge fans of Wes’s artistry, so it felt really natural to include this song on the album,” shares Point of Grace’s Shelley Breen. “On a more personal level, it’s been a couple of tough years for us as a group. We’ve lost family members and experienced some trying situations that have again and again found us holding tightly to God’s Word for dear life. The lyrics of this song echo the Bible’s promises so perfectly.”



An additional focal point of Turn Your Eyes, the newly penned “At The Table” opens the project. Written by Cindy Morgan and Point of Grace, the evocative roots/pop track is a timely reminder that all are precious in His sight. In addition, the album features a stirring rendition of Rich Mullins’ iconic anthem “Awesome God”; fresh takes on modern hits “Way Maker” and “House of The Lord”; a wistful cover of the Amy Grant classic “Somewhere Down the Road,” and tender new arrangements of such treasured hymns as “Turn Your Eyes Upon Jesus” and “It Is Well,” among other selections.



“There’s so much great music out there, so it just felt right to take some of these songs and breathe new life into them,” says Breen. “We wanted to make something different, yet true to each song and true to our vocals as a group. I hope our friends and listeners will be uplifted and reminded of how much God cares for us all, giving His Word that is alive and active and helping us to live lives of freedom.”

ABOUT POINT OF GRACE

Point of Grace’s soaring melodies and rich harmonies have helped define the sound of contemporary Christian music for three decades. With total sales in excess of 8 million units, the group has garnered two Platinum records; three GRAMMY® nominations; 27 #1 singles and numerous Dove Awards. Inducted into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame in 2018, Point of Grace’s discography includes 10 best-selling studio recordings, four Christmas albums and such Christian radio standards as “How You Live (Turn Up The Music),” “Keep the Candle Burning,” “Circle of Friends” and “Jesus Will Still Be There.” Comprised of Shelley Breen, Denise Jones and Leigh Cappillino, Point of Grace founded the groundbreaking Girls of Grace conference; they appear regularly on the historic Grand Ole Opry stage; and they have authored multiple books, including 2020’s How You Live: Lessons Learned from Point of Grace.



For further information, visit pointofgrace.net. Follow Point of Grace on Facebook and Instagram.