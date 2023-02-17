The Steeles Release ‘Be the Reason’ on StowTown Records

Nashville, TN (February 17, 2023) – Three years and seven radio hits after their debut StowTown Records album, The Steeles have released their newest album, Be The Reason. This collection of songs is available at all digital music outlets today here and is distributed worldwide by Provident/Sony Distribution.

“After doing this for so long, you would think we would eventually run out of things to say. But as long as God is good and we are able, we plan to keep on writing and singing,” states Jeff Steele. “The message of this album is near and dear to me. We all need grace, myself included, because we are all going through something.”

Included on the album are eight songs, all co-written by Brad Steele. Long-time fans have watched Brad grow up in his family group, and it is evident that he spent that time learning the skills of songwriting and communication from his father Jeff. And while Brad carries on that family legacy, he has grown into a solid songwriter in his own right, creating songs that speak to his generation with the lyrical depth for which The Steeles are so well known. “On this album alone, we talk about addiction and depression and regret and all those other things we like to act like we as Christians don’t battle,” Brad shares. “We strive to write and select songs that we know are going to meet people in the middle of whatever they’re going through and let them know there’s a God who loves them and cares about them. I like to think we try to connect with audiences of all ages and musical preferences. I think this new album does that really well.”

As a forerunner to this album, they released the song “A Hundred Different Altars,” which highlights the mercy and forgiveness of our loving God, no matter the difficult situation. Similarly, the song “In The Dark” speaks to struggles that weigh us down and isolate us, reminding us that God will “join you in the dark” and urges us not to give up. These two songs are thematically balanced by songs of worship, such as “Undefeated” and “Braggin’ On Jesus.” The title cut, “Be The Reason,” encourages us to intentionally be the hands and feet of Jesus to those around us, thereby showing them His love.

Once again, The Steeles partnered with longtime producer and friend Wayne Haun for Be The Reason. As an instrumental force behind their biggest albums, nobody knows the music of The Steeles better than Haun. “Wayne is just like family to us,” reveals Sherry Steele. “We have worked on so many projects together; he truly is the best. He brings each song to life in a way that you could have never imagined.”

Wayne agrees that their personal friendship is special, and he continues to champion The Steeles as writers and artists. “I love the way The Steeles rise to a new level every time an album releases,” he shares. “These songs gave me chills as I listened to them in their rawest form. I knew then that they were special. ‘A Hundred Different Altars’ alone is worth the price of the project. That may very well be one of the most important songs written for the body of Christ.”

The Steeles’ musical legacy is solidly sound. More importantly, Be The Reason continues to point people to the One who meets them where they are in the midst of struggles and chaos. The Steeles encourage listeners to give praise to God, not only for what He’s done, but simply for who He is. And that is what makes Be The Reason a must-have album.

ABOUT THE STEELES:

During the 1990s, The Steeles were one of the staples of the gospel music industry, with numerous Top 10 and several number one songs. During this time, they teamed up with super-producer Wayne Haun for many of their projects. In 2004, The Steeles left the road and returned to pastoring a church in Alabama. In 2012, Jeff Steele wrote another hit song, “But God,” that was released to radio and considered an instant standard. Other hit songs followed, including the Singing News 2018 number one Song of the Year, “Prodigals.” Their freshman StowTown release, A Song To Remind You, was a radio and fan favorite album yielding multiple Top 10 songs. Jeff still pastors a growing non-denominational church in Cullman, AL. The Steeles consist of Sherry and Jeff Steele and their son Brad.



ABOUT STOWTOWN RECORDS:

StowTown Records was founded in 2011 by Ernie Haase and Wayne Haun and expanded in 2014 with the addition of partners Landon Beene and Nate Goble. With each label owner providing their individual expertise, StowTown has become a powerhouse independent label. As the creative home for many of today’s top artists, the StowTown family includes Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, Doug Anderson, Charles Billingsley, The Booth Brothers, The Browns, Cana’s Voice, The Collingsworth Family, Tiffany Coburn, The Erwins, TaRanda Greene, Hebron Road, The Kramers, Legacy Five, comedian Tim Lovelace, Jody McBrayer, Paid In Full, The Perrys, David Phelps, The Steeles, Sunday Drive, The Taylors and Triumphant Quartet, as well as StowTown Worship artist The Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir. Distributed worldwide through Provident/Sony Distribution, StowTown Records has garnered industry attention with multiple GMA Dove Awards and chart-topping releases from its highly respected roster of artists.

