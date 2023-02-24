The Talleys Release Live Version of “I Love the Lord/Total Praise”

Arden, North Carolina (February 24, 2023) — For the second entry in their new Messages To Treasure: A Live Anthology series, featuring streaming-only live versions of their biggest and best-loved hit songs, The Talleys offer “I Love The Lord / Total Praise,” an inspired, chart-topping medley that had been a staple of performances throughout their touring career.

With a majestic arrangement that highlights the trio of Roger, Debra and Lauren while giving the latter’s voice room to rise above rich harmonies, this recording of “I Love The Lord / Total Praise” is both evidence of the depth of The Talleys’ musical ministry and its profound effect on audiences — as can be heard in the extended recapitulation of the final chorus that follows a tumultuous burst of applause — and a reminder that, while the trio is no longer touring, the power of their powerful testimony is still available to comfort and encourage listeners.

“‘I Love The Lord’ is a song that ushers in the presence of God,” says Roger Talley, who curates the series. “The first time I heard it, I knew I wanted The Talleys to record this beautiful worshipful song. As we were working on the song, I realized I wanted it to go somewhere else on the ending and I decided to use the powerful ‘Amen’ section from the ending of ‘Total Praise.’ Both of these beautiful songs were written by Richard Smallwood, one of the most influential and gifted writers in black gospel music. The Talleys opened or closed our concerts with this arrangement countless times during our 25 years of the Talley Trio’s career and it never failed to draw Christians to their feet in worship and praise to our Heavenly Father.” Listen to “I Love The Lord / Total Praise” HERE.

About The Talleys

The Talleys began in 1984 and enjoyed many years of success, including a Dove® Award and numerous Singing News Fan Awards. Following a three-year hiatus, the Talleys began performing together in 1996 with the current lineup of Roger, wife Debra and daughter Lauren, and today the Talleys remain a mainstay of Christian music. The Talleys have enjoyed eleven number one songs, and have received numerous Singing News Fan Awards and Dove Award nominations. They are frequently recognized for their appearances on the Gaither Homecoming video series and concert tour, as well as In Touch with Dr. Charles Stanley and John Hagee Ministries. They have appeared on RFD-TV’s “The Music City Show,” and have toured overseas to Norway, Northern Ireland, Italy and South Africa.

About Crossroads:

Crossroads is a market leader in the Southern Gospel, Bluegrass, and Americana fields. Established in 1993, following the combination of Horizon Music Group and Sonlite Records, Crossroads now operates several divisions including Crossroads Label Group (Horizon Records, Sonlite Records, Mountain Home Music, Skyland Records, Pisgah Ridge Records, Crossroads Records, and Organic Records), Crossroads Distribution, Crossroads Radio Promotions, and Crossroads Recording Studios. Led by a strong executive team of Christian music and Bluegrass music veterans, Crossroads combines cutting-edge technology with creative innovation to connect fans with our artists’ music.