Down East Boys Set to Release ‘There’s a Song For’ That This April

Arden, North Carolina (February 28, 2023) — The Down East Boys broke new ground for Southern Gospel in January with the release of “Celebration At The Empty Grave,” the first song from Sonlite Records to be presented in the immersive spatial audio of Dolby Atmos. Now, as the song makes its way up the charts, the quartet is announcing the upcoming release of There’s A Song For That, a six-song EP that touches on a variety of themes even as it focuses on the unique ability of music to reach hearts with Christ’s message of salvation.

The album — now available for pre-order, add or save ahead of its April 21 release — loses no time in getting to the point, open with lead singer Ricky Carden’s delivery of the title track, a country-flavored look at the power of Gospel songs:

When it feels like the enemy steals your victory

Remember in your heart there rings a melody



If you’re down, you can sing a chorus of “love lifted me”

And if you’re bound, sing “glory to God, He set me free”

No matter what you’re facing, what kind of day you’ve had

There’s a song for that

And, indeed, the rest of the set offers just such songs, whether in the majestic ballad, “Love Worth Dying For,” which features glistening orchestration, sympathetic piano from GRAMMY-nominated producer Jeff Collins and a soulful performance by tenor Doug Pittman, or in the similarly full-bodied closer, “Until He Comes,” a Dottie Rambo classic that contrasts Carden’s and Pittman’s voices in a meditation on perseverance, hope and the assurance of God’s grace. And with “The Song Of The Redeemed,” a snappy reminder that there’s a “song of freedom for all that will believe” sung by the full quartet, and the thoughtful “Song About Going Home,” where central insights are shared by Pittman, bass Alex Utech and baritone Daryl Paschal, the deep truth of the title is fully revealed:

Just imagine the sound

In that glorious place

As the saints are singing

To Jesus face to face

There are anthems being lifted

Around the Savior’s throne

But the one song you won’t hear

Is a song about going home

From start to finish, then, There’s A Song For That amply fulfills the vision described by Ricky Carden, who says, “Songs have always had a way of lifting our hearts on the tough days and helping us rejoice on good days. This project reminds us that in every day of our lives, no matter where we are, ‘There’s a song for that!’”



Pre-order, add or save There’s A Song For That HERE.

About Down East Boys

For more than 30 years, the Down East Boys quartet has traveled from coast to coast, Canada and Mexico. Starting in eastern North Carolina the group chose the name from that region called Down East, but quickly expanded its ministry and has now recorded more than 20 projects and has had more than 40 songs reach the top of the Singing News charts. The Down East Boys features lead singer Ricky Carden, baritone singer Daryl Paschal, bass singer Alex Utech and tenor singer Doug Pittman, who each bring a richness to the group’s music and have been noted by industry leaders and singers as some of the best. The Down East Boys have been afforded many great accolades to their credit. Three songs — “Beat Up Bible,” “Testimony Time” and “I’d Like To Tell It Again” — from their album, One Day In The Past, reached the No 1. position on the Singing News Chart, and “Amazing Amounts of Amazing Grace” from their most recent album, Faithful Still, also made the top spot. From performing with many evangelists through the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, singing at Southern Baptist State Conventions and Evangelism conferences all over the country, to all the awards and nominations and the hit songs, nothing changes the goal of this group and that is to share the gospel of Jesus unto all the world.