The Dominion Agency Signs Justified Quartet

Waynesville, NC – Dominion Agency is pleased to announce they have reached an exclusive scheduling agreement with Justified Quartet of Akron, Michigan. Michael Davis stated, “Dominion Agency is honored to connect our artists with pastors and promoters who welcome their ministry. We pray God will use us to open doors for Justified Quartet and send them to new places to share the hope of Christ.”

This talented group of men bring over 30 years of combined experience singing Christian music. Established in 2011, group members Tim Caldwell, Mark Jacoby, Randy Lewis, and Sean Barber have joined forces to take their music and the Gospel message to a world in need. Tim shared, “We are excited to join the Dominion family of artists. Dominion Agency represents their artists and the Christian music industry with grace and integrity and we look forward to a long relationship serving wherever the Lord sends us!”

To learn more about Dominion Agency and their artists, please visit: www.dominionagency.com or call 828-454-5900.