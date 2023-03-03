Southbound Celebrates Stellar Release Week for ‘Lost & Found’

Nashville, Tenn. February 27, 2023 — Southbound (Clint Brown, Seth J. Elbe, and Jody Braselton), has been having quite the last couple of weeks. Well, it really started at the end of September at a media event during National Quartet Convention (NQC) week where they performed their new song, “Lost and Found,” which became the lead single for the album with the same name at the annual Daywind Media showcase. That performance earned them a standing ovation from the media in the room and set the plate for the album release February 17.

The single “Lost and Found” was released to radio on December 26th, and in just two months is already making an impression with programmers and fans alike, debuting at #59 on the Singing News Top 80 chart (April) and currently sitting at #22 on the weekly Power 50 chart.

That gets us to the big week Southbound has been having.

Wednesday night, February 15, to a packed house in Orlando, Florida, Southbound debuted songs from their new album, Lost and Found. The crowd in attendance featured the winner from SouthernGospelPrizes.com, Carrie Laffoon, who received airfare, two nights lodging, and Disney/Universal park tickets.



Thursday had Southbound taking part in a full media day hosted by their record label, Daywind Records, and visiting with radio stations across the United States.



On Friday, February 17, Southbound released Lost and Found, their second album, to a huge reception. The album, produced by Dove award winning and GRAMMY® nominated Barry Weeks, along with Clint Brown, ended the day at #3 on the iTunes Christian chart. In addition, album focus track, “Middle of Nowhere,” was featured on Spotify’s New Music Friday Christian playlist, and the Gospel Music Association featured the project on its New Music Friday spotlight.



“The songs on this album are not just songs we like, they’re songs we’ve lived,” states group founder, Clint Brown. “This entire project is a testimony. The Bible says they ‘overcame Him by the Blood of the Lamb and the Word of their testimony.’ We believe this album is filled with the overcoming power of God for every person that hears it.”



Rodney Baucom, host of nationally syndicated program ‘The Gospel Greats,’ featured Southbound on the program this past weekend and added, “I love the harmony and the powerful yet simple lyrics that Lost and Found brings. Song after song after song I found myself singing along and connecting to the message. It’s a home run for Southbound!”



Look for Southbound, exclusively booked by the Beckie Simmons Agency, on the road this year. The group has over 50 dates on the calendar with more being added weekly.



