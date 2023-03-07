Real Truth Revival Signs with Dominion Agency

Waynesville, NC – Dominion Agency is pleased to announce they have reached a scheduling agreement with Real Truth Revival of Charlotte, North Carolina. Michael Davis stated, “Dominion Agency is honored to assist our artists as we send them out to do ministry. Real Truth Revival is passionate about presenting the Gospel of Christ through their music and testimonies.”

Real Truth Revival is celebrating five years in ministry together this year. This group sings with a wonderful, contagious energy that leaves the audience wanting more. Their worship style is powerful and unique.

To learn more about Dominion Agency and their artists, please visit: www.dominionagency.com or call 828-454-5900.