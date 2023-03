Friday – May 10, 2023

TW LW #WK ARTIST TITLE PEAK

1 1 16 THE WHISNANTS He Won’t Stay Gone 1(4)

2 3 16 THE INSPIRATIONS Ark of His Grace 2

3 4 10 GOLD CITY Once and For All 3

4 2 23 GREATER VISION Older People 1(4)

5 6 6 TRIBUTE QUARTET Halfway Up the Mountain 5

6 7 6 JOSEPH HABEDANK Judas 6

7 8 7 LEFEVRE QUARTET God’s Been Good 7

8 11 9 THE STEELES A Hundred Different Altars 8

9 12 15 ZANE & DONNA KING Every Miracle And Mystery 9

10 19 4 THE GUARDIANS Come On In Medley 10

11 13 20 MARK TRAMMELL QUARTET Run to the Door 9

12 15 6 DOWN EAST BOYS Celebration At The Empty Grave 12

13 5 10 LEGACY FIVE Testify 3

14 15 3 THE TAYLORS Only Passing Through 14

15 14 27 THE KRAMERS Sing Me There 2

16 10 9 THE SOUND Never Not God 9

17 16 15 THE WISECARVERS Stay Home 9

18 9 18 BRIAN FREE & ASSURANCE Liar, Liar 4

19 27 8 TIM MENZIES On My Father’s Side 19

20 26 7 GORDON MOTE Just Believe 20

21 21 8 WILBURN & WILBURN He Could Love What Was Left Of Me 21

22 31 2 JEFF & SHERI EASTER

(featuring THE SOUND) One Name 22

23 25 8 WES HAMPTON Gettin’ Ready to Breathe 20

24 22 7 THE HYSSONGS When You Believe God 17

25 20 7 KELLY CRABB

(featuring JASON CRABB) In the Sweet By & By 19

26 30 4 SOUTHBOUND Lost & Found 26

27 28 3 ERNIE HAASE & SIGNATURE SOUND I Know My Savior Cares 27

28 35 2 THE FREEMANS The Glory 22

29 37 29 THE PERRYS Tell the Grave 2

30 18 19 LORE FAMILY You Love, I’ll Judge 18

31 33 6 ANDREW GOLDMAN I Can 31

32 29 5 EMILY ANN ROBERTS The Building 24

33 36 6 POET VOICES It Will Be Finished 33

34 40 4 ENDLESS HIGHWAY Love Carried the Cross 34

35 44 13 THE LITTLES I’m Gonna Stand 35

36 34 29 MYLON HAYES FAMILY Just As Sure 13

37 41 4 THE WILLIAMSONS The King Eternal 37

38 43 17 SISTERS Everything You Need Is In the Blood 26

39 52 2 BECKY ISAACS BOWMAN Master of the Wind 39

40 23 11 THE BROWNS Breakthrough 23

41 32 30 KINGDOM HEIRS THE OLD PATHS A Heaven Frame of Mind Music To Your Ears 2

42 – 1 THE OLD PATHS Who Better Than Me 42

43 53 2 JUSTIFIED QUARTET Turn Your Back 43

44 51 2 DEBRA PERRY & JAIDYN’S CALL Take It And Leave It 44

45 48 16 LOGAN SMITH Living In You 24

46 49 14 BATES FAMILY Shepherd Of My Valley 41

47 46 14 RIVER’S EDGE My Hope Is In the Blood 31

48 – 1 11TH HOUR He Still Does 48

49 42 24 THE NELONS Scars In Heaven 1

50 38 21 MASTER’S VOICE Whose Hand You’re In 19

51 45 13 LAUREN TALLEY This Is For You 18

52 – 1 PHILLIPS & BANKS Guilt Was Covered By Grace 52

53 – 1 THE BIBLETONES We Miss Home 53

54 – 1 KT&T Never Changing Mighty God 54