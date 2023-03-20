CMT Adds Jason Crabb’s Collaboration with Dylan Scott – “Good Morning Mercy”

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (March 17, 2023) – The powerful collaboration of Jason Crabb and Dylan Scott on Crabb’s hit, “Good Morning Mercy,” continues to gain momentum.

CMT.com has added the music video for the duet version of the song performed by two-time Grammy-winning Christian music artist Crabb and multi-platinum, multi-number-one country star Scott.

The song, a radio and tour hit for Crabb, has quickly gained a new appreciation among country music lovers and fans of Scott.

“Good Morning Mercy” is an upbeat, soulful song that combines Crabb’s signature gospel sound with Scott’s contemporary country style. The lyrics encourage listeners to start each day with a positive attitude and a grateful heart, a message that resonates with fans of all ages and backgrounds.

The music video, directed by Cooper Smith, features Crabb and Scott in a behind-the-scenes documentary style while recording the song at Starstruck Studios.

“It’s a thrill to see “Good Morning Mercy” being discovered by a new set of people and so exciting to see it added on CMT.com,” said Crabb. “Dylan and I had a blast recording the song and filming the video, and we’re so glad that people are responding to it in such a positive way.”

The video originally premiered exclusively on People.com along with an article detailing how Crabb and Scott came to meet each other and record together.

Following the initial release, Dylan shared the heartfelt story of how he, a long-time fan of Jason, connected with the beloved artist and how the two came together to duet “Good Morning Mercy” – hear Dylan’s story here.

To watch the “Good Morning Mercy” music video, visit CMT.com .

Stream “Good Morning Mercy” HERE .