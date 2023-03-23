Ad
Heaven’s Mountain Band’s Deborah Johnson Hospitalized

We’ve received news that Deborah Johnson of Heaven’s Mountain Band is in the Huntsville, Alabama hospital due to having a severe stroke. The next 48 hours are critical. Les Butler states, “I personally ask all who reads this to earnestly pray for Debbie Johnson. We are praying that the Great Physician steps into her room and does what the doctors, medicines, and machines can’t do. He is able!”

