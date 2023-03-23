Jason Crabb, CAIN, and Cochren & Co. Set to Headline 40 Days & 40 Nights of Christian Music

CAIN

Wilmington, NC (March 22, 2023) – Cain, Cochren & Co., and Jason Crabb are set to headline the 40 Days & 40 Nights Christian Music Festival at the Ark Encounter and Creation Museum presented by Abraham Productions. The festival will feature a diverse lineup of performers in Christian music with current favorites and legendary artists.

Abraham Productions, Inc. is pleased to announce the Museum of the Bible as the platinum sponsor for the world’s largest Christian music Festival 40 Days & 40 Nights of Christian Music at the Ark Encounter and Creation Museum, August 1-September 9, 2023 in northern Kentucky.

As the flagship sponsor of the world’s largest Christian music festival, Museum of the Bible will be represented at all stages to include the huge Answers Center and outdoor Noah’s Village at the Ark Encounter and the newly renovated Legacy Hall at the Creation Museum.

In addition to the sponsorship, Abraham Productions and Sea Walker Media are happy to announce a new multi-day Christian music event that will come to the World Stage Theater and Gathering Room at the Museum of the Bible in early Fall of 2024. The event will feature iconic artists and national speakers presenting the gospel in the heart of Washington, D.C. Details regarding this multi-day event will be released later this year.

Templeton Tours, Inc., the parent company of Singing At Sea, also joins the roster of great sponsors for the World’s Largest Christian Music Festival, along with returning sponsors Christian Healthcare Ministries and Singing News Brands.

The Ark Encounter was recently voted the #1 Best Religious Museum by USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards and the Creation Museum finished a close second. The Ark Encounter and Creation Museum are the top family-friendly destinations for people throughout the United States and many countries around the world.

Ken Ham, founder, and CEO of Answers in Genesis (parent company of the Ark Encounter and Creation Museum) is excited that the 40 Days and 40 Nights Christian Music Festival will expand in 2023 with its evangelistic concerts at both the Ark Encounter and Creation Museum. Ham declares: “Each of these sponsors is a perfect fit for this incredible event and we are appreciative. Our plans are to continue to build this event and be a blessing and encouragement to attendees for many years to come.” The life-size Noah’s Ark is located south of Cincinnati.

The 40 Days & 40 Nights of Christian Music Festival continues to grow in popularity with more than 40,000 attendees in 2022. In 2023, the event expands again with additional concerts being added and a talent roster that is second to none. Concerts will be held daily at the Ark Encounter, and Wednesday and Thursday morning concerts will be presented at Creation Museum.

Performing artists include Cain, Triumphant, Selah, Inspirations, Cochren & Co, Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, Jason Crabb, Natalie Layne, Karen Peck & New River, Isaacs, Joseph Habedank, Booth Brothers, Jimmy Fortune, The Hoppers, and more than 100 other popular artists will be performing.

In addition to the incredible music, there will be inspiring messages and teaching from sought-after speakers like Ken Ham, Dr. Robert Jeffress, Dr. Jeff Laborg, Pastor Javon Ruff, Comedian Dennis Swanberg, Tim Lovelace, and many others.

Ray Flynn, President & CEO of Abraham Productions, Inc. and Sea Walker Media Corporation, said: “We are extremely honored and thankful to have the opportunity to partner with the Ark Encounter and Creation Museum in presenting this mega Christian Music Festival at the top family destinations in America. We are also very thankful for our great sponsors Museum of the Bible in Washington, DC, Christian Healthcare Ministries, Templeton Tours – Singing at Sea, and Singing News Brands. We are also excited to partner with Museum of the Bible on this major new event coming to World Stage Theater on the Fall of 2024.”

MORE ABOUT MUSEUM OF THE BIBLE:

Museum of the Bible is a world-class museum located just three blocks from the National Mall in Washington, D.C. The museum invites all people to engage with the transformative power of the most influential, debated, and best-selling book of all time – the Bible. Consistently voted a top US museum and attraction, Museum of the Bible has welcomed millions of guests in Washington and online. The museum’s impact reaches beyond its walls through online exhibits, documentaries, the museum of the Bible podcast and magazine, virtual tours, lecture series, and more. For more information, visit museumoftheBible.org.

MORE ABOUT ABRAHAM PRODUCTIONS, INC.:

Abraham Productions, Inc. headquartered in Wilmington, NC is led by President & Chief Executive Officer Ray Flynn, and Vice Presidents Dean Hopper and Jeff Whisnant. Abraham Productions Board of Directors includes Ray Flynn, Dean Hopper, Jeff Whisnant, Bill Bailey, Brian Free, Karen Peck, Eric Bennett, David Sutton, Clayton Inman, and Scotty Inman. Abraham Productions produces Singing In The Sun at Myrtle Beach, SC, 40 Days & 40 Nights of Christian Music at the Ark Encounter in Williamstown, KY, the Crystal Caribbean Cruises, and several other high-quality Christian music events and tours.