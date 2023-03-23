LeFevre Quartet Return with Limited Touring Schedule; Announces New Line-up

Gainesville, Georgia (March 20, 2023) – In June of 2022, Mike and Jordan LeFevre, the father/son duo, owners of the LeFevre Quartet, announced that the group would be stepping down from full-time touring. Now, the time has come for them to resume touring on a limited schedule.

Mike LeFevre shares, “The last three years for The LeFevre Quartet were amazing and the lineup included some of the gospel greats. However, we knew the decision to reduce the schedule would affect the ability of the guys to remain in place. With that said, Jordan and I are excited to introduce an amazing new lineup that will include some familiar faces.”

The new line up is as follows:

Tenor – Jonathan Price

Lead – Jordan LeFevre

Baritone – Mike LeFevre

Bass – Christian Davis

Piano – James Rainey

Jordan LeFevre shares about the new line up, “I am humbled that God has, once again, blessed us with such an incredible group of guys to travel with. We appreciate the love and support shown by our Southern Gospel friends and family. We look forward to seeing you all back out on the road.”

Follow “The LeFevre Quartet” on Facebook as they share video interviews with each of the guys throughout the day (3/20/23)

The LeFevre Quartet maintains their recording partnership with Daywind Records and Booking exclusively by Lori Wise of Dominion Agency. For booking inquiries call Lori Wise at 828-246-4498