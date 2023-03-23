March 2023

Top 40 Monthly Chart

The ACCMA Top 40 chart is compiled by the spin numbers of numerous stations (FM, AM, and Internet ) across the United States. Spin numbers are counted from the 1st day to the last day of the month. Stations report their numbers on the first Monday of the new month for the previous month.

RANK ARTIST SONG 1 BRANTLEY GILBERY & BLAKE SHELTON Heaven By Then 2 GRANGER SMITH Tailgate Church Pew 3 ANNE WILSON Hey Girl 4 LUKE BRYAN Praying In a Deer Stand 5 JOHN BERRY All Come Together 6 SMITH & WESLEY Cheaper Than Truth 7 LEANNA CRAWFORD How Can You Not 8 JIMMY RENO Thank You Lord For Making Me a Cowboy 9 MICKEY GUYTON I Still Pray 10 ZACH WILLAMS Jesus’ Fault 11 ZACH RAY God Made a Country Boy 12 JUSTIN TODD HEROD New Year Same God 13 RANDY HOUSER Remember How to Pray 14 615 COLLECTIVE Kindness 15 RICHARD LYNCH Thankful Grateful 16 BLAKE HELMS Wanted 17 ANNELISE BESS Johnny Cash & Jesus 18 SHELLEM CLINE Happy to Be Here 19 THE WILDER BLUE Picked Fences 20 GREG MCDOUGAL Even When I Fall 21 ERICKA CORBAN Soul of the Heartland 22 DARIUS RUCKER Ol’ Church Hymn 23 BILL BAKER I Found Jesus 24 BARRY LEE WHITE He Can’t Remember 25 BAYLOR WILSON Jesus Wrote Me a Letter 26 ALLAN STRICKLAND That Old Book 27 KRISTE NICOLE Wings of Glory 28 DAVE HERRERA Sunday Chapel 29 TODD TILGHMAN Home 30 AFTER GRACE For My Good 31 STEVE BRIDGEMON Between Sundays 32 DELNORA Thankful 33 GLEN TEMPLETON Jesus Was a Country Boy 34 DANIEL MULKEY Only Jesus Can Do 35 RUSSELL DICKERSON God Gave Me a Girl 36 THOMAS RHETT Angels 37 RACHEL TAYLOR Movie On 38 BEV MCCANN Where Would I Go 39 BRUCE HEDRICK Enter Into Praise 40 JIM SHELDON The Positive Cowboy

