Ad
News Ticker

March 2023

March 23, 2023 Absolutely Gospel Music PC_Chart 0

Top 40 Monthly Chart

The ACCMA Top 40 chart is compiled by the spin numbers of numerous stations (FM, AM, and Internet ) across the United States. Spin numbers are counted from the 1st day to the last day of the month. Stations report their numbers on the first Monday of the new month for the previous month.

RANKARTISTSONG
1BRANTLEY GILBERY & BLAKE SHELTONHeaven By Then
2GRANGER SMITHTailgate Church Pew
3ANNE WILSONHey Girl
4LUKE BRYANPraying In a Deer Stand
5JOHN BERRYAll Come Together
6SMITH & WESLEY Cheaper Than Truth
7LEANNA CRAWFORDHow Can You Not
8JIMMY RENO Thank You Lord For Making Me a Cowboy
9MICKEY GUYTONI Still Pray
10ZACH WILLAMSJesus’ Fault
11ZACH RAYGod Made a Country Boy
12JUSTIN TODD HERODNew Year Same God
13RANDY HOUSERRemember How to Pray
14615 COLLECTIVEKindness
15RICHARD LYNCHThankful Grateful
16BLAKE HELMSWanted
17ANNELISE BESSJohnny Cash & Jesus
18SHELLEM CLINEHappy to Be Here
19THE WILDER BLUEPicked Fences
20GREG MCDOUGALEven When I Fall
21ERICKA CORBANSoul of the Heartland
22DARIUS RUCKEROl’ Church Hymn
23BILL BAKERI Found Jesus
24BARRY LEE WHITEHe Can’t Remember
25BAYLOR WILSONJesus Wrote Me a Letter
26ALLAN STRICKLANDThat Old Book
27KRISTE NICOLEWings of Glory
28DAVE HERRERASunday Chapel
29TODD TILGHMANHome
30AFTER GRACEFor My Good
31STEVE BRIDGEMONBetween Sundays
32DELNORAThankful
33GLEN TEMPLETONJesus Was a Country Boy
34DANIEL MULKEYOnly Jesus Can Do
35RUSSELL DICKERSONGod Gave Me a Girl
36THOMAS RHETTAngels
37RACHEL TAYLORMovie On
38BEV MCCANNWhere Would I Go
39BRUCE HEDRICKEnter Into Praise
40JIM SHELDONThe Positive Cowboy

If you would like more information about the American Christian Music Association click here.

Copyright © 2023 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes