March 2023

Top 40 Monthly Chart
The ACCMA Top 40 chart is compiled by the spin numbers of numerous stations (FM, AM, and Internet ) across the United States. Spin numbers are counted from the 1st day to the last day of the month. Stations report their numbers on the first Monday of the new month for the previous month.
|RANK
|ARTIST
|SONG
|1
|BRANTLEY GILBERY & BLAKE SHELTON
|Heaven By Then
|2
|GRANGER SMITH
|Tailgate Church Pew
|3
|ANNE WILSON
|Hey Girl
|4
|LUKE BRYAN
|Praying In a Deer Stand
|5
|JOHN BERRY
|All Come Together
|6
|SMITH & WESLEY
|Cheaper Than Truth
|7
|LEANNA CRAWFORD
|How Can You Not
|8
|JIMMY RENO
|Thank You Lord For Making Me a Cowboy
|9
|MICKEY GUYTON
|I Still Pray
|10
|ZACH WILLAMS
|Jesus’ Fault
|11
|ZACH RAY
|God Made a Country Boy
|12
|JUSTIN TODD HEROD
|New Year Same God
|13
|RANDY HOUSER
|Remember How to Pray
|14
|615 COLLECTIVE
|Kindness
|15
|RICHARD LYNCH
|Thankful Grateful
|16
|BLAKE HELMS
|Wanted
|17
|ANNELISE BESS
|Johnny Cash & Jesus
|18
|SHELLEM CLINE
|Happy to Be Here
|19
|THE WILDER BLUE
|Picked Fences
|20
|GREG MCDOUGAL
|Even When I Fall
|21
|ERICKA CORBAN
|Soul of the Heartland
|22
|DARIUS RUCKER
|Ol’ Church Hymn
|23
|BILL BAKER
|I Found Jesus
|24
|BARRY LEE WHITE
|He Can’t Remember
|25
|BAYLOR WILSON
|Jesus Wrote Me a Letter
|26
|ALLAN STRICKLAND
|That Old Book
|27
|KRISTE NICOLE
|Wings of Glory
|28
|DAVE HERRERA
|Sunday Chapel
|29
|TODD TILGHMAN
|Home
|30
|AFTER GRACE
|For My Good
|31
|STEVE BRIDGEMON
|Between Sundays
|32
|DELNORA
|Thankful
|33
|GLEN TEMPLETON
|Jesus Was a Country Boy
|34
|DANIEL MULKEY
|Only Jesus Can Do
|35
|RUSSELL DICKERSON
|God Gave Me a Girl
|36
|THOMAS RHETT
|Angels
|37
|RACHEL TAYLOR
|Movie On
|38
|BEV MCCANN
|Where Would I Go
|39
|BRUCE HEDRICK
|Enter Into Praise
|40
|JIM SHELDON
|The Positive Cowboy
