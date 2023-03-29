Heaven’s Mountain Band’s Deborah Johnson Passes Away

We’ve received news that Deborah Johnson of Heaven’s Mountain Band has gone home to be with the Lord after having a severe stroke. Please lift up her husband, Roger, and all the Johnson family in your prayers during this difficult time.

Les Butler states, “Heaven’s Mountain Band and the Johnson family are very special to me. Our relationship goes well past being their producer and label owner. They are dear friends. We have traveled together, played and sang music together and most importantly we’ve worshiped together. I’ve spent many nights in Bro. Roger and Mrs. Debbie’s home and they always made me feel like family. Of course, we are family. We will miss sister Debbie, but not for long!”

About Deborah: Deborah grew up in East Tennessee with godly parents and eight siblings. She began singing at an early age. Deborah and Roger married very young in life. She was thankful for her Christian family. Deborah believed her greatest accomplishment was that she was “born again.” Deborah stated, “My goal is to see souls saved and make Heaven my home.”