Joseph Habedank to Make Redbird Common Writers Round Debut

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (March 27, 2023) – Daywind Records’ top-selling soloist, Grammy® and multi-Dove Award-winning Joseph Habedank, joins leading CCM artists/songwriters Mac Powell, Joseph O’Brien, and Hope Darst in Franklin, Tennessee, on Tuesday, March 28th at 7:30pm CST for the Redbird Common Writers Round. Tickets available HERE.

Joseph Habedank states, “I am so grateful for this unique opportunity to share the songs I’ve written with a brand-new audience. When Rebecca Jones approached me about being a part of Redbird Common last year at the Dove Awards, I was so excited. I can’t wait to share the stage with such fantastic Christian songwriters and artists.”

Established in 2017, Redbird Common Writers Round focuses solely on Christian songwriters and artists. Past participants have included Ethan Hulse, David Leonard, Matt Hammitt, Travis Ryan, Micah Tyler, Colton Dixon, Mia Fieldes, Benji Cowart, Anne Wilson, and many more.

Habedank is one of Southern Gospel music’s most recognized artists, writers and performers who has made a huge name for himself on the current musical landscape. Currently, he is a two-time GRAMMY® nominated, Dove Award-winning Southern Gospel Artist of the Year (2020), and has been named Gospel Music’s Favorite Soloist five times (2017-2020, 2022). Joseph has a powerful testimony that has been featured on TBN’s Praise the Lord, Billboard Magazine, CCM Magazine, and more. He has performed in revered churches and venues including the Brooklyn Tabernacle, The Grand Ole Opry, and the historic Ryman Auditorium. Stay tuned for new music from Joseph soon.

