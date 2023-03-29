Point of Grace to Host Special Guests Wes King and Travis Cottrell for Live Album Release Concert

NASHVILLE, Tenn.—In celebration of the April 28 release of Turn Your Eyes (Songs We Love, Songs You Know) Volume II, multi–Dove Award-winning, Platinum-selling trio Point of Grace is set to perform the album in its entirety at a special launch event next month. Tickets for the exclusive April 29 release concert, to be held at Analog at Nashville’s Hutton Hotel, can be purchased here. Beloved singer/songwriter Wes King and acclaimed worship leader and recording artist Travis Cottrell are among Point of Grace’s special guests for an evening of music which will also include intimate performances of some of the trio’s career-spanning hits.

Turn Your Eyes (Songs We Love, Songs You Know) Volume II, a Fervent Records (Curb | Word Entertainment) release, was produced by GRAMMY®-nominated, Dove Award-winning singer/songwriter Cindy Morgan and pays homage to the rich history of Christian music through the decades. The album’s title cut, “Turn Your Eyes,” is now available on digital platforms. Point of Grace’s rendition of the treasured hymn, written by Helen H. Lemmel in 1922, features the addition of a new chorus composed by Morgan. “Cindy’s chorus further solidifies the song’s message and what our hearts are yearning to say,” shares Point of Grace’s Denise Jones. “Over the last few years, each of us has experienced uncertainty, grief, confusion and loss, but it is Jesus who has remained our center—the place we find rest, security and hope. Keeping our eyes on Him is the only way to find our footing in a world that seems upside down.” “As I have grown in the understanding of my time on Earth versus my time in eternity, God has sweetly shifted my perspective about what really matters,” adds group member Shelley Breen. “If our eyes are truly fixed on Jesus, He has a way of pointing out what’s valuable and what’s not. ‘

The things of Earth will grow strangely dim,’ just as the song says.”

ABOUT POINT OF GRACE

Point of Grace’s soaring melodies and rich harmonies have helped define the sound of contemporary Christian music for three decades. With total sales in excess of 8 million units, the group has garnered two Platinum records; three GRAMMY® nominations; 27 #1 singles and numerous Dove Awards. Inducted into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame in 2018, Point of Grace’s discography includes 10 best-selling studio recordings, four Christmas albums and such Christian radio standards as “How You Live (Turn Up The Music),” “Keep the Candle Burning,” “Circle of Friends” and “Jesus Will Still Be There.” Comprised of Shelley Breen, Denise Jones and Leigh Cappillino, Point of Grace founded the groundbreaking Girls of Grace conference; they appear regularly on the historic Grand Ole Opry stage; and they have authored multiple books, including 2020’s

How You Live: Lessons Learned from Point of Grace.

For further information, visit pointofgrace.net or turningpointpr.com.

Follow Point of Grace on Facebook and Instagram.