Jason Crabb Joins Fund Recovery Benefit for Tragedy at Nashville’s Covenant School

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (March 30, 2023) – Eric Decker, JT Hodges, Jessie James Decker, Delanie Walker, RaeLynn, Jason Crabb and more will appear during the Fund Recovery Charity Dinner & Concert on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at The Twelve Thirty Club. The event begins at 6 PM, which a red carpet at 5:45 PM,

The second annual event, which was already scheduled, will now benefit mental health services for The Covenant School and those impacted by the recent shooting.

“My heart is hurting this week. A senseless act took the lives of innocent children and loving leaders in our community. Surviving a school shooting myself, I know how important it is to come together and wrap our arms around these families grieving the loss of their loved ones,” says Eric Decker. “We all need support and love to navigate through this difficult time.”

The evening will feature music and appearances by JT Hodges, Eric and Jessie James Decker, RaeLynn, Jason Crabb, Butch Walker, Jay, and Jeremy Popoff from the band Lit, Eric Paslay, Ty Herndon, and Tyler Rich, former Nashville Mayor Megan Barry, Pro Football Hall of Famers Anthony Munoz, Warren Moon, Steve Atwater, Steve Hutchinson, LeRoy Butler, along with former Titans stars Delanie Walker, Taylor Lewan, Ben Jones, and many more guests from all walks of life.

The night will be hosted by Storme Warren.

Guests will enjoy delectable fare and libations from one of Nashville’s premier venues while enjoying live music and appearances from music celebrities and athletes.

A limited amount of tickets are still available online. For those who can’t attend but still wish to donate, CaringWays will be accepting donations for The Covenant School HERE.

What:

Fund Recovery Charity Dinner & Concert

When:

April 4, 2023

6-10 PM CDT

Red Carpet: 5:45 PM

Where:

The Twelve Thirty Club

550 Broadway

Nashville, TN 37203

Who:

Fund Recovery, CaringWays, JT Hodges, Eric Decker, Jessie James Decker, Megan Barry, RaeLynn, Jason Crabb, Butch Walker, Jay, and Jeremy Popoff from the band Lit, Eric Paslay, Ty Herndon, Tyler Rich, Anthony Munoz, Warren Moon, Steve Atwater, Steve Hutchinson, LeRoy Butler, George, Kittle, Delanie Walker, Taylor Lewan, and Ben Jones.

ABOUT FUND RECOVERY:

Fund Recovery serves athletes, veterans, their families, and others seeking mental health or addiction assistance. Fund Recovery fills the financial gap between the cost of receiving professional help and the ability of someone to pay. Funded entirely by donations from individuals and corporations, Fund Recovery has provided 587 grants and distributed over $1,000,000 in scholarships. Fund Recovery provides monetary aid for therapy, drug & alcohol treatment, and sober living for people seeking positive change. For more information or to apply for a grant, visit www.fundrecovery.org or follow on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook.

ABOUT CARINGWAYS:

CaringWays is a fundraising platform to pay for medical-related expenses with ease and security. CaringWays was created by three founders who came together with the sole purpose of helping patients who are facing the financial pressures associated with a healthcare crisis. Each of them has been impacted by a life-changing healthcare journey, as either a patient, a spouse, or a child. The team believes that their combined life experiences, both personally and professionally, bring a unique perspective and passion to help patients and families avoid financial devastation in their time of greatest need. For more information, visit https://caringways.com.