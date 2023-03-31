Kingdom Heirs Announce Resignation of Two Members

The Kingdom Heirs are announcing the resignation of vocalists Jeff Chapman and Jacob Ellison.

The Kingdom Heirs have always been dedicated to sharing the gospel and providing Christian entertainment to millions of people from around the world and will continue to do so.

The KH family want to wish Jeff and Jacob much success as they move on to other opportunities. Jeff has been a major part of our sound for more than 20 years and Jacob has added his unique style to the group for the past two years.

Jacob’s resignation will be effective Monday, April 3rd and Jeff’s will be effective Monday, April 17th.

Thank you for your continued support and prayers as we embark on yet another exciting time for the Kingdom Heir family and the family of God.

Dollywood Statement:

For 38 years, The Kingdom Heirs have been cherished members of the Dollywood family and an integral part of the Dollywood experience for our guests. We fully support them during the current time of transition for their group. We look forward to many more memories and much more inspiration from our favorite Southern Gospel group.

God bless each and every one of you.