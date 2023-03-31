The Talleys Release Live Version of “Death Was Arrested/He’s Alive” In Time for Easter

Arden, North Carolina (March 31, 2023) — With the arrival of Spring, thoughts turn to Easter, so as The Talleys continue their Messages To Treasure: A Live Anthology series, featuring streaming-only live versions of their biggest and best-loved hit songs, it’s only natural that they would offer a new single that focuses on the miracle of Christ’s Resurrection. Matching the joy and grandeur of the moment with an approach that frames the trio’s voices in an expansive orchestrated arrangement, this live “Death Was Arrested / He’s Alive” will bring a flood of memories to those who witnessed their concerts, while immersing old and new fans alike in its compelling musical grace.

Led by Roger Talley’s piano, “Death Was Arrested” is centered around Lauren Talley’s exquisitely wide-ranging voice, which begins in a low register that reflects the anguish of the opening lyric:

Alone in my sorrow and dead in my sin

Lost without hope with no place to begin

Yet by the time Roger and Debra Talley join Lauren in the majestic chorus, where her voice soars above theirs, the lyrics have turned to triumph and gratitude that are at once deeply personal and universal, giving thanks for God’s mercy and the salvation betokened by the Resurrection.

Oh, Your grace so free

Washes over me

You have made me new

Now life begins with You

It’s Your endless love

Pouring down on us

You have made us new

Now life begins with You

“‘Death Was Arrested’ is one of the most powerful new Christian anthems for the Easter season that has come along in many years,” notes Roger. “During the last few years of The Talleys’ tours, we combined it with the quintessential Easter favorite, ‘He’s Alive’ for an unforgettable climax to your concerts. I hope you will make these great songs part of your Easter worship this year and many years to come.”Listen to “Death Was Arrested / He’s Alive” HERE.

About The Talleys

The Talleys began in 1984 and enjoyed many years of success, including a Dove® Award and numerous Singing News Fan Awards. Following a three-year hiatus, the Talleys began performing together in 1996 with the current lineup of Roger, wife Debra and daughter Lauren, and today the Talleys remain a mainstay of Christian music. The Talleys have enjoyed eleven number one songs, and have received numerous Singing News Fan Awards and Dove Award nominations. They are frequently recognized for their appearances on the Gaither Homecoming video series and concert tour, as well as In Touch with Dr. Charles Stanley and John Hagee Ministries. They have appeared on RFD-TV’s “The Music City Show,” and have toured overseas to Norway, Northern Ireland, Italy and South Africa.