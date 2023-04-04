2023 AGM Awards Promo

2023 Absolutely Gospel Music Awards Celebration
Date & Time: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. (Pre-show beforehand)
Location: Capitol Theatre, Lebanon, TN
Hosts:
Gary Chapman & Bev McCann
Performers:
Joseph Habedank, Gold City, Tribute Quartet, Jim & Melissa Brady, Todd Tilghman (winner of NBC’s The Voice), The Perrys, John Berry, 3 Heath Brothers, Darin & Brooke Aldridge, Music City Quartet, High Road, Sunday Drive, Bev McCann, Gary Chapman
To purchase tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/22nd-annual-absolutely-gospel-music-awards-tickets-549340270537