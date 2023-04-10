Flat River Band Releases “Wings of a White Dove” to Benefit Nami Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Inspired by the collective challenges of recent years, including the tragic passing of their manager, Flat River Band releases their uplifting new single “Wings of a White Dove,” with a portion of proceeds benefitting the National Alliance of Mental Illness Tennessee. The single, available everywhere today, is co-produced by Flat River Band and GRAMMY award-winning Tre Corley. People.com exclusively premiered the video which features the trio of brothers alongside “a satirical take on a modern married couple” (People.com).





The lyrics, which were written by Flat River Band, brothers Andy, Chad and Dennijo, paint a hopeful picture about getting through hard times with the one you love. When it came time to create the captivating video for the tune, the brothers told People.com, “with the over-saturation of content online we wanted to try to do something to make the viewer watch it again and listen to the lyrics.”



Our love

Strong enough when times are tough

Sent down from up above

On the wings of a white dove



Following the death of their manager by suicide and the tragic passing of country music icon Naomi Judd shortly after, the band felt compelled to find a way to shed light on mental health issues, and aid important resources available to the public, which is why the band is donating a portion of proceeds to NAMI (National Alliance of Mental Illness) Tennessee.