Flat River Band Releases “Wings of a White Dove” to Benefit Nami Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Inspired by the collective challenges of recent years, including the tragic passing of their manager, Flat River Band releases their uplifting new single “Wings of a White Dove,” with a portion of proceeds benefitting the National Alliance of Mental Illness Tennessee. The single, available everywhere today, is co-produced by Flat River Band and GRAMMY award-winning Tre Corley. People.com exclusively premiered the video which features the trio of brothers alongside “a satirical take on a modern married couple” (People.com).
The lyrics, which were written by Flat River Band, brothers Andy, Chad and Dennijo, paint a hopeful picture about getting through hard times with the one you love. When it came time to create the captivating video for the tune, the brothers told People.com, “with the over-saturation of content online we wanted to try to do something to make the viewer watch it again and listen to the lyrics.”
Our love
Strong enough when times are tough
Sent down from up above
On the wings of a white dove
Following the death of their manager by suicide and the tragic passing of country music icon Naomi Judd shortly after, the band felt compelled to find a way to shed light on mental health issues, and aid important resources available to the public, which is why the band is donating a portion of proceeds to NAMI (National Alliance of Mental Illness) Tennessee.
“These events were big eye-openers for us,” Dennijo shared with People.com, “We knew it was time to raise our voices for those who no longer have a voice. Mental illness is real and more people need to be aware.”
“We are so appreciative of Flat River Band for shining a spotlight on NAMI,” Jeff Fladen, executive director of NAMI’s Tennessee branch, said in a statement shared with People.com. “It is important that people know that mental health impacts everybody and that there is help available.”
To learn more about the National Alliance of Mental Illness, visit NAMI.org.
To stay up-to-date on Flat River Band follow them on Facebook and Instagram and visit FlatRiverBand.com.
ABOUT FLAT RIVER BAND:
Flat River Band consists of three brothers Andy, Chad and Dennijo Sitze, who grew up in a multi-generational family band. Performing alongside their parents and grandparents, they held residencies at Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri and at Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Throughout their tenure in music, the Missouri natives have charted #1 hits on the bluegrass gospel charts and have opened for The Chicks’ Natalie Maines, Alison Krauss, Ricky Skaggs, Rhonda Vincent, TG Sheppard and more. The trio’s songs can be found in the 2018 movie The Least of These, A Christmas Story, featuring Duane Allen (The Oak Ridge Boys), Deborah Allen and Tayla Lynn (Loretta Lynn’s granddaughter). The band recently released a new five-song EP, Sights and Sounds, which has given the trio exposure in the spotlight of the Americana and Country formats.