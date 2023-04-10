Jason Crabb’s New Single – “Do It For You” – Now Available

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (March 17, 2023) –Today, Red Street Records proudly announces the release of “Do It For You,” the latest single from 2-time Grammy winner and 22 GMA Dove Award winner Jason Crabb.

The song was written by Kevin Rooney, Jess Cates, and Mia Fields and produced by Rooney and Jay DeMarcus.

“When Kevin Rooney, Jess Cates, and Mia Fields were writing this song, I had a feeling that it was something special,” said Jason Crabb. “When I finally heard the finished product, I immediately knew I wanted it to be my next single. This song offers hope that no matter what gets in your way, God will always be there. It’s a powerful message that comes from my own testimony. I can testify that God has worked miracles in my life, and I hope this song reminds listeners that if He can do it for me, He can do it for you too. It’s an incredible privilege to share this message of hope.”

Jason Crabb has had a long and successful career in Christian music, winning numerous awards and accolades for his powerful voice, encouraging songs and moving performances. “Do It For You” is yet another example of his ability to inspire and uplift listeners with his music.

ABOUT JASON CRABB

One of Gospel and Christian music’s most iconic voices, Kentucky-born Jason Crabb has been honored with two GRAMMY® Awards and 22 GMA Dove Awards, the latter including nods for Artist, Male Vocalist, and Song of the Year. He is the youngest member inducted into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame, and his hometown of Beaver Dam, Kentucky, has paid tribute with a street in his name. Since his first solo release in 2009, he has performed on many of the world’s most prestigious stages, such as Carnegie Hall, the Grand Ole Opry, the Brooklyn Tabernacle, and Billy Graham’s final crusade. Crabb’s electrifying stage presence, powerhouse vocals and magnetic personality have endeared him to millions across the world through extensive personal appearances, media coverage, and social media, including over 20 million views on YouTube.

ABOUT RED STREET RECORDS

Jay DeMarcus—member of Rascal Flatts, GRAMMY® award-winning producer, and bassist—launched Red Street Records in October of 2018. Along with DeMarcus, award-winning songwriter/producer Don Koch lead the Red Street Records team with a vision for the future. The desire of Red Street Records is to touch lives and spread the Gospel of Jesus Christ through music. To that end, they seek to partner with musicians who share this aim and who strive to achieve it through their innovative and visionary craft.